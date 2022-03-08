Clarience Technologies Forms Technology Alliance with Meritor to Explore Future Connectivity Solutions in Commercial Transportation

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarience Technologies and Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) are forming a technology alliance to develop future connectivity solutions for commercial trucks and trailers. As a first step, Meritor will join the Road Ready advanced trailer telematics LogIQ™ smart partner network, making its smart component data accessible directly through the Road Ready system.

"As electric, autonomous and connected technologies transform the transportation industry faster than anything we've seen before, customers are looking for leaders who are ahead of what's on the horizon," said Nada Jiddou, Clarience Technologies executive vice president, connected solutions, who has responsibility for Road Ready and Fleetilla. "Meritor is a consistent innovator, and we are excited for what we can accomplish together to improve the future of transportation."

Southfield, Michigan-based Clarience Technologies is the parent company to several leading brands that serve commercial transportation, including Truck-Lite, Road Ready advanced telematics, DAVCO filtration, and ECCO safety systems.

Road Ready Welcomes Meritor as its Eleventh Road Ready LogIQ Partner

As a key first step in the technology agreement, Meritor will join Road Ready's LogIQ network, a first-of-its-kind platform which acts as a universal language decoder, enabling communication between smart components from partners like Meritor and Road Ready, ultimately making it easier to make smart decisions.

"Road Ready's open, partner-focused approach will complement our drive to incorporate further sensing technologies into our products," said Saad Malik, Meritor general manager, Front Drivetrain and Trailer. "We believe this alliance will lead to new solutions that propel the industry into its next chapter."

As smarter, more connected technologies are introduced into the transportation industry, commercial fleets now have access to many new data sources that, when analyzed, can bring significant efficiencies into their operations. Yet, even the most sophisticated fleets can feel overwhelmed by the task of analyzing the growing number of information sources to optimize their operations.

The introduction of the LogIQ integrated data platform gives users complete access through its FleetViz™ fleet management solution, a single portal providing detailed data from at-a-glance dashboards, asset health data tiles and customizable alerts. The dashboard delivers a closer look at which assets have active alerts and need attention. With dynamic reports and insights, fleet managers can analyze data to reduce costs, optimize fleet assets and increase supply chain visibility.

With Meritor's collaboration, customers can look forward to the introduction of sensing technologies to help the fleets better manage their braking, wheel-end, and tire systems.

Meritor joins ten other LogIQ partners, industry leaders each serving commercial transportation including:

Right Weigh, Inc.

Air-Weigh

P.S.I.

Hendrickson

Continental

ConMet Digital

SKF

SAF Holland

Stemco

Hyundai Translead

Understanding the Road Ready Difference

Introduced by Truck-Lite in 2017 as a way for fleets to use remote monitoring to determine the proper working condition of trailer lights, Road Ready is now one of the fastest growing trailer telematics brands in the North American market. Today, Road Ready offers the most comprehensive solution in the industry.

Road Ready's trailblazing achievements include its 5G Ready technology, a first-of-its-kind trailer telematics solution, unveiled last summer, enabling fleets to operate their systems continuously without worrying about downtime caused by cellular network upgrades. Road Ready continues its forward momentum with the Clarience Technologies acquisition of Fleetilla, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based telematics provider whose IoT platform and products are a strategic fit with the current Road Ready offering.

With telematics solutions expected to take off as electric and autonomous technologies take hold, Road Ready is confident it will be ready to meet demand. The company has added nearly two dozen software engineers to support the business, and its manufacturing team has been ensuring it has both the facilities and capabilities needed to build the anticipated number of telematics systems the industry will require.

In January, Clarience-owned DAVCO announced its $3.5-million-dollar investment to launch a new Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Center in Saline, Michigan. Designed to scale up over time to meet anticipated demand for telematics solutions, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is now building all hardware needed for Road Ready advanced telematics.

About Road Ready

Road Ready, a Clarience Technologies brand, is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and smart fleet solutions SaaS provider based in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets manage, optimize, and maximize their assets, and continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine, and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management, and enhance safety on and off the road. Since Truck-Lite introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

