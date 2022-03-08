City Wide Facility Solutions Expands with South Orange County Location

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened a location in the Orange County area — making this the sixth location in California. The new office, located in Costa Mesa, serves several counties in the region.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide) (PRNewswire)

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Orange County and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Ryan Romero, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 2755 Bristol Street, Suite 280 in Costa Mesa.

"City Wide Facility Solutions is the ideal fit for what I was looking for when I began the journey of owning my own business," said Romero. "My background in the military and leadership skills I developed through that experience have prepared me for this venture into entrepreneurship. I'm eager to begin creating a positive ripple in my community!"

Romero spent more than six years in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he was most recently a marine science technician. He also has owned a window cleaning business for the last four years. With his background, these skills equip Romero for leading this City Wide Facility Solutions location.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company. More independent businesses, as well as commercial properties, will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional California locations are scheduled to open in Sherman Oaks and the North Bay Area in Q2 2022.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in South Orange County and the services it offers, please visit https://orangecountysouth.gocitywide.com or call (714) 617-4063.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions