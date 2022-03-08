Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and AIkido Pharma Inc. Enter Into Master Collaboration Agreement

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has entered into a Master Collaboration Agreement (MCA) with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The purpose of the MCA is to collaborate in the funding and commercialization of discoveries and technologies developed at Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai is a nonprofit academic healthcare organization serving the diverse Los Angeles community and beyond. Cedars-Sinai is known for its exceptional patient care, leading-edge medical research, comprehensive healthcare education, and wide-ranging community benefit activities.

Under the MCA, AIkido will be working with Cedars-Sinai's Technology Ventures team, whose mission is to identify, protect and support the commercialization of discoveries and technologies developed at Cedars-Sinai or its partner institutions. Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures has had 114 patents issued for fiscal year 2021 and has 511 active technologies under development, as of July 2021.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido Pharma stated, "Cedars-Sinai is a world class institution, and we are honored to be working with them. The team at Technology Ventures consists of experts in intellectual property portfolio management and licensing, legal affairs and finance who have a proven track record of monetizing exceptional technology. It's a privilege to be involved and to be working together to advance innovative patient care and research."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

