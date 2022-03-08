CAPITAL INSURANCE GROUP NAMES 2021 AGENCIES OF THE YEAR

MONTEREY, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), the leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S., is proud to announce its 2021 Agencies of the Year, representing each of CIG's four regions. CIG partners with independent, local agencies to provide the best possible service to policyholders. This unique partnership model is the foundation of CIG's business, and every year the company recognizes the agencies that made significant strides, exceeded expectations, and grew business in their communities.

Northwest Region Winner

Southwest Region Winner

Northern California Region Winner

Southern California Region Winner

These agencies are being recognized for their outstanding performance, achievements, profitability, and commitment to policyholders. "CIG has a long history of partnering with independent agents. Partnerships like these are a proven model to ensure successful risk management for families, farms, and businesses," said CIG President and CEO, Andy Doll.

He continued, "I take great pride in the incredible professionalism and tremendous value all our agency partners provide to their policyholder customers. Every year, I am excited to recognize four agencies who have had a most extraordinary year with CIG. Each has demonstrated a commitment to CIG through incredible financial results and their alignment with our team and business strategy. I am excited to share this recognition and look forward to what the future can bring for our outstanding relationships."

About LaPorte & Associates

Based in Portland, Oregon, LaPorte & Associates is one of the most respected insurance agencies in the Pacific Northwest. LaPorte's mission is to provide exceptional value, absolute integrity, and excellence to their customers, employees, carriers, and community.

"The agents know CIG's appetite, respect our underwriting process, are incredibly responsive, and give us plenty of time to review risks before binding them," said Jennifer Wagner, CIG's Regional Field Executive. "They keep both our sales and underwriting teams up to date on who to connect with throughout the agency. In addition, LaPorte has quite possibly the most responsive and talented Account Manager that underwriting at CIG has ever worked with. This makes the partnership a solid two-way street."

About Dixie Leavitt Insurance Agency

Dixie Leavitt is a full-service insurance agency focusing on a variety of industries, including construction, healthcare, farm and crop, transportation, and captive insurance. Founded in 1952 in Cedar City, Utah, the agency grew tremendously to ultimately form its parent group, Leavitt Group.

"Leavitt understands and embraces our underwriting and pricing philosophy, as well as the sales process and importance of the agency champion," said Victor Foggie, CIG's Regional Field Executive. "Leavitt provides clear direction on what CIG needs to do to bind business, has a strong relationship with sales and underwriting, and appreciates our regional focus."

About Willow Glen Insurance Agency

Headquartered in Campbell, California, Willow Glen specializes in investment properties and providing creative and competitive solutions to their clients from coast to coast. Willow Glen takes pride in providing knowledgeable, experienced, and responsive service for personal lines, workers' compensation, retail, and building owner insurance.

"Willow Glen thinks of us first and had the most significant growth in Northern California in 2021," said Pauleen Hepner, CIG's Regional Field Executive. "They work well with our underwriters – with a change in our senior leadership this year, there were also changes to their underwriting team and they didn't skip a beat."

About Gallagher San Diego

Gallagher San Diego is part of Gallagher, a global leader in insurance, risk management, and consulting services. Serving clients in over 150 countries, their leadership team fosters a dynamic, entrepreneurial culture that makes them an innovator in creating new products and services. Their unique values and culture guides how they do business and has resulted in Gallagher being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®.

"The Gallagher San Diego leadership, production, and account support teams are fully committed to protecting and growing CIG," said Bruce Ostrem, CIG's Regional Field Executive. "The agency team is highly professional, cooperative, and relationship driven. We truly have mutual respect for Gallagher San Diego at all levels."

CIG is proud to partner with these agencies and recognize their accomplishments and future success with the Agency of the Year Award.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG's suite of insurance offerings include coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG's members are rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry and is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation's largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information please visit CIGInsurance.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Capital Insurance Group