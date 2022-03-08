AVONITE® Flex: The definition of comfort and elegance for sanitaryware applications

FLORENCE, Ky., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristech Surfaces LLC is pleased to introduce a new, patent-pending ultra-formable solid surface – AVONITE® Flex. This innovative, thermoformable solid surface gives a refined look to sinks, baths, formed wet walls and other sanitaryware and bath applications. Recently launched to the Hot Tub and Swim Spa market, AVONITE® Flex fully lends itself to the creation of elegantly designed products for the entire wellness sector.

For over 50 years, Aristech Surfaces LLC has produced and marketed a broad range of world-class surface and design solutions to provide quality, cost-conscious and luxury aesthetics for a full portfolio of applications.

Drawing on its experience of over 25 years with producing and pioneering with AVONITE® solid surface, the American multinational plans to invigorate the demand for luxury within the bath sector. AVONITE® Flex indeed makes it possible to design a whole new kind of product. It was developed with the idea of combining 2 worlds that had seemed irreconcilable until now: on the one hand, the realm of sanitary applications, invested in materials that are practical and comprehensively designed to meet the needs of B-to-B clients – easy to mass-produce, customizable, durable; and on the other hand, the realm of interior design with its sensual materials – elegant, pleasantly warm to the touch, offering unlimited design characteristics, geared to private customers looking to give their home an additional element of comfort without sacrificing style.

AVONITE® Flex boasts a superior chemical and stain resistance allowing it to withstand the intensive cleaning regimes within the commercial application space. Moreover, its non-porous, bacteriostatic surface limits the growth of micro-organisms, making it a perfectly hygienic material.

AVONITE® Flex is a new formulation in solid surface offering all the most sought-after functional properties: supplied in sheets or rolls, the sheeting is 3.2 mm thick and is available in widths of up to 108 in. /2740 mm and 2 colors: Alabaster Wave 8705 and Pure Alabaster 8701. It also allows for outstanding thermoformability, able to be formed over the sharpest angles and the most hard-to-reach recesses. Finally, AVONITE® Flex is lightweight, making it easy to handle in the workshop, in transport and during installation.

Drawing on our experience with designer materials in a range of finishes, Aristech Surfaces LLC created AVONITE® Flex with a luxurious, soft matte finish. As part of the AVONITE® line of products, AVONITE® Flex naturally offers the brand's famous soft feel and signature texture. Like all AVONITE® materials, AVONITE® Flex can be milled, machined, etched, and even stamped. "The idea," explains Group Marketing Director Jana Bartlett, "was to create a product that responds to the major demand for cocooning and high-end finishes; customers want their home décor to be inspiring and relaxing. With AVONITE® Flex, we've successfully combined the comfort and sophisticated look of AVONITE® for a range of applications that were not accessible prior."

Finally, despite the innovative character of AVONITE® Flex, Aristech Surfaces LLC was very careful to design a material that would not require manufacturers to invest in new equipment. It can be produced using conventional molds and vacuum forming systems with no additional investment required. Moreover, the material is easier to repair than acrylic sheets, making it even more durable.

AVONITE® Flex – the perfect synergy of maximum functionality and progressive design.

Product specifications:

Thickness: 3.2 mm

Width: customized, up to 108 in. /2740 mm

Length: coiled, maximum 700 ft. /210 m

Colors: Alabaster Wave 8705 and Pure Alabaster 8701

About Aristech Surfaces LLC

Established in 1969 by David Swedlow, who developed the first continuous cast acrylic sheet production line, Aristech Surfaces LLC is an American company specialising in the manufacture and distribution of materials. The company has 3 divisions: Wellness, Architecture and Transport. The group owns 13 brands and is represented on every continent. Working with the biggest bath and spa manufacturers and recommended by top architectural firms around the world, Aristech Surfaces LLC brands are synonymous with reliability.

For over 50 years, Aristech Surfaces LLC have been developing innovative liner solutions based on the needs of our clientèle. Our company values are centred on continuously improving the quality of our products and services.

