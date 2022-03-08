Anju Software Appoints Joe Alea, Executive Vice President, Product Development

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software announced that it has appointed Joe Alea to Executive Vice President of Product Development. Joe has more than 30 years of clinical, healthcare, and data analytics experience. Anju Software is a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to the life sciences industry, spanning from clinical operations to medical affairs.

"I joined Anju Software because they are positioned to deliver a wide range of solutions to enable clients over the long-term to meet their evolving clinical trial, medical affairs, and data science software needs," said Mr. Alea. "In addition to our robust product portfolio, I am excited about the future expansion of Anju's existing products and look forward to developing new solutions that optimize trial design and accelerate data insights."

Before joining Anju Software, Joe served in multiple executive roles, including Global VP of Development at Oracle/Phase Forward, and served as Chief Technology Officer at Clinical Ink. Joe brings a blend of experience in strategy, innovation, technology, and operations that helps companies accelerate growth and solve complex problems. In addition, Joe has a reputation for delivering quality and timely products by creating effective teams, strong discipline, and constantly innovating.

"Joe is the right leader for Anju Software," said Suhas Gudihal, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Joe's extensive software and IT background and product development skills will help Anju Software strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our product portfolio. We believe that his strong leadership experience will help further focus Anju Software."

Joe's depth of industry experience is extensive and includes positions of increasing responsibility at Oracle Health, Curaspan, and Medicity. His multi-faceted areas of expertise include digital health, clinical trials management, patient engagement, population health management, digital health, and predictive analytics.

"My passion and commitment is simplifying complex business problems to innovate solutions that matter to users, create utility, and drive user adoption for increased value and growth," explained Mr. Alea. "I leverage my versatile blend of experience in strategy, technology, and operations to innovate and develop solutions for healthcare, clinical trials, and data analytics."

About Anju Software

Anju Software provides an adaptive platform for clinical trials, medical affairs, and a newly designed, state-of-the-art clinical content and data repository. It is an AI-based analytical solution combined with data and application integration capabilities, serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research Life Sciences markets.

