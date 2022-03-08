Akerna to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 on March 21, 2022

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, today announces that management will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of trading on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The company will subsequently host a conference call on the following morning, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET to present its results to the investment community. Management's prepared remarks will be followed by a live Q&A Session.

Any interested parties who would like to participate in the call by phone are encouraged to dial Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982, or Toll / International: +1-201-493-6780 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. The Conference ID is 13727329. The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed over the internet through the Investor Relations section of Akerna's website, https://ir.akerna.com/.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise SaaS company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna was the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing for management's conference call in relation to our quarterly results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna's ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-KT filed on March 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna's industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

