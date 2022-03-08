SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 68 new Silver and end user members and end user supporters. These new members will work side by side with over 775 other members to build and use the cloud native technology that is enabling organizations across the world to respond to the challenges of 5G, edge, massive scale, and more.

According to the CNCF Annual Survey , 2021 was the year that Kubernetes crossed the chasm, with 96% of organizations who participated in the survey either using or evaluating Kubernetes. Adoption has also increased measurably across CNCF projects, notably by 500% for containerd, 53% for Fluentd, and 43% for Prometheus.

"We have seen an acceleration in new member growth which we can attribute to the maturation and ubiquity of Kubernetes and container technology," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF's projects have been integral in helping end users like Allianz Direct , Fidelity Investments , and Vodafone respond to pressing and evolving infrastructure challenges. We are thrilled to have so many new members on board to continue our mission to make cloud native computing ubiquitous."

About the newest Silver Members:

Airlock covers all functions of modern application security, combining web application and API protection (WAAP) with customer identity management (cIAM) deployable on-premises, in the cloud, or as lightweight security micro gateway, designed specifically for use in container environments. covers all functions of modern application security, combining web application and API protection (WAAP) with customer identity management (cIAM) deployable on-premises, in the cloud, or as lightweight security micro gateway, designed specifically for use in container environments.

Akuity was founded by Argo co-creators Hong Wang and Jesse Suen and is on a mission to help companies modernize their Kubernetes tooling by leveraging Argo, the leading open-source suite of Kubernetes-native application delivery tools. was founded by Argo co-creatorsandand is on a mission to help companies modernize their Kubernetes tooling by leveraging Argo, the leading open-source suite of Kubernetes-native application delivery tools.

Amido is the cloud-native consultancy for better business outcomes. is the cloud-native consultancy for better business outcomes.

Argonaut is the first cloud platform that enables engineers to manage infrastructure and application deployments in one place, focusing on developer experience. is the first cloud platform that enables engineers to manage infrastructure and application deployments in one place, focusing on developer experience.

Automat-IT delivers exceptional CI, CT, CD, DevOps, Cloud services, and 24x7 support, to large enterprises, startups and everything in between, to untangle IT complexities and deploy 'time to market' technologies. delivers exceptional CI, CT, CD, DevOps, Cloud services, and 24x7 support, to large enterprises, startups and everything in between, to untangle IT complexities and deploy 'time to market' technologies.

Avisi is a Software Development and Cloud Services Company that offers Managed Services using the Change-mindset, allowing their customers to continuously innovate their mission-critical software. is a Software Development and Cloud Services Company that offers Managed Services using the Change-mindset, allowing their customers to continuously innovate their mission-critical software.

Axcelinno is an IT Technology Consultancy and Professional Services company that helps organizations define and implement their DevSecOps adoption and cloud migration. is an IT Technology Consultancy and Professional Services company that helps organizations define and implement their DevSecOps adoption and cloud migration.

Baolande is a listed high-tech corporation founded in 2008, it focuses on providing infrastructure software, intelligent operation and maintenance products and solutions for innovational digitalized business. is a listed high-tech corporation founded in 2008, it focuses on providing infrastructure software, intelligent operation and maintenance products and solutions for innovational digitalized business.

Clastix is a tech company providing a unique blend of products and services to accelerate the Cloud Native revolution, delivered from 100% upstream open-source components. is a tech company providing a unique blend of products and services to accelerate the Cloud Native revolution, delivered from 100% upstream open-source components.

CloudCasa by Catalogic is a powerful, cyber-resilient, backup service for protecting Kubernetes workloads, cloud databases, and cloud native applications, that is free to start using. is a powerful, cyber-resilient, backup service for protecting Kubernetes workloads, cloud databases, and cloud native applications, that is free to start using.

Cloud Kinetics (CK) is a leading cloud MSP (managed services provider) with operations in Singapore , Indonesia , Vietnam , India , Malaysia , Thailand , USA and Germany . (CK) is a leading cloud MSP (managed services provider) with operations inand

CloudMatos , pioneering the world of self-governed cloud infrastructure, our solution provides self-healing, awareness, resilience, security, and intelligent remediation to your cloud infrastructure by deploying policy driven governance, security controls, networking controls, and more using IAC or PAC. , pioneering the world of self-governed cloud infrastructure, our solution provides self-healing, awareness, resilience, security, and intelligent remediation to your cloud infrastructure by deploying policy driven governance, security controls, networking controls, and more using IAC or PAC.

CodeZero allows developers to work on software in a Kubernetes cluster creating parity between their local machine and production. allows developers to work on software in a Kubernetes cluster creating parity between their local machine and production.

Cortex gives organizations visibility into the status and quality of their microservices and helps teams drive adoption of best practices so they can deliver higher quality software. gives organizations visibility into the status and quality of their microservices and helps teams drive adoption of best practices so they can deliver higher quality software.

CrafterCMS is an open-source, Git-based headless CMS for enterprises that seek faster and easier development of large-scale, content–rich digital experiences such as global personalized websites, customer portals, employee intranets, OTT video, e-commerce, consumer mobile apps, AR/VR, and more. is an open-source, Git-based headless CMS for enterprises that seek faster and easier development of large-scale, content–rich digital experiences such as global personalized websites, customer portals, employee intranets, OTT video, e-commerce, consumer mobile apps, AR/VR, and more.

Cribl is an observability pipeline company built to reduce, normalize, enrich, and route observability data to where it has the most value. is an observability pipeline company built to reduce, normalize, enrich, and route observability data to where it has the most value.

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file, object, and container storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file, object, and container storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data.

Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm delivering results through innovation and technology. is an advisory services and technology consulting firm delivering results through innovation and technology.

Era Software observability data management offers modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds. observability data management offers modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds.

Expert Thinking is a team of industry-certified cloud experts who will partner with your organisation, supporting every stage of your cloud journey – rapidly optimising your use of the ever-changing cloud technology landscape at scale to maximise value and benefit for your organisation. is a team of industry-certified cloud experts who will partner with your organisation, supporting every stage of your cloud journey – rapidly optimising your use of the ever-changing cloud technology landscape at scale to maximise value and benefit for your organisation.

Finout 's cost management platform combines your AWS, K8s, Datadog & Snowflake invoices into one mega bill, enabling an unparalleled view of your cloud spend in minutes with no heavy lifting. 's cost management platform combines your AWS, K8s, Datadog & Snowflake invoices into one mega bill, enabling an unparalleled view of your cloud spend in minutes with no heavy lifting.

Fournine is a leading multi-cloud solution provider empowering enterprises' digital transformation with key cloud native development solutions such as Kubernetes, DevOps, and building and delivering container based applications. is a leading multi-cloud solution provider empowering enterprises' digital transformation with key cloud native development solutions such as Kubernetes, DevOps, and building and delivering container based applications.

GienTech is a leading financial digital consulting and software provider based on full stack information technology in the world, moreover, an expert in digital transformation services in key industries. is a leading financial digital consulting and software provider based on full stack information technology in the world, moreover, an expert in digital transformation services in key industries.

Helios is a production-readiness platform that leverages OpenTelemetry to give developers the power to understand, troubleshoot, and test distributed applications, so they can deliver production-ready code faster - and with more confidence. is a production-readiness platform that leverages OpenTelemetry to give developers the power to understand, troubleshoot, and test distributed applications, so they can deliver production-ready code faster - and with more confidence.

Innogrid is Korea's leading cloud computing solution and service company that supports successful digital transformation based on cloud native environments. is Korea's leading cloud computing solution and service company that supports successful digital transformation based on cloud native environments.

itopia makes hybrid work easy for software teams by delivering containerized developer environments in a browser, enabling companies to onboard developers fast and prevent exfiltration with precise security controls, and devs to launch spaces with all their tools pre-installed and start coding in seconds. makes hybrid work easy for software teams by delivering containerized developer environments in a browser, enabling companies to onboard developers fast and prevent exfiltration with precise security controls, and devs to launch spaces with all their tools pre-installed and start coding in seconds.

KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services with 227,000 outstanding professionals working together to deliver value in 146 countries and territories. is a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services with 227,000 outstanding professionals working together to deliver value in 146 countries and territories.

KSOC is an event-driven SaaS platform built to automatically remediate Kubernetes security risks and enforce least privilege access control across distributed cluster infrastructures. is an event-driven SaaS platform built to automatically remediate Kubernetes security risks and enforce least privilege access control across distributed cluster infrastructures.

Lightlytics empowers teams of all sizes to code and deploy configurations with speed and confidence. empowers teams of all sizes to code and deploy configurations with speed and confidence.

Lightrun is the world's first IDE-native developer observability platform, that enables engineering teams to continuously identify and tackle critical issues in live applications without hotfixes, redeployments, or restarts by securely adding read-only logs, metrics, and traces in real-time and on-demand is the world's first IDE-native developer observability platform, that enables engineering teams to continuously identify and tackle critical issues in live applications without hotfixes, redeployments, or restarts by securely adding read-only logs, metrics, and traces in real-time and on-demand

mogenius is a code to cloud platform that deploys and runs any application on a fully automated cloud infrastructure by simply connecting to a code repository. is a code to cloud platform that deploys and runs any application on a fully automated cloud infrastructure by simply connecting to a code repository.

Mondoo is an easy to use security platform for DevOps and Security practitioners who want to automate manual security processes, find misconfigurations, and improve their security posture. is an easy to use security platform for DevOps and Security practitioners who want to automate manual security processes, find misconfigurations, and improve their security posture.

Mycelial is the Edge Native platform for distributed, local-first applications. is the Edge Native platform for distributed, local-first applications.

NHN Cloud is a leading cloud service provider based in South Korea , offering public, private, and hybrid cloud in various industries with reliable, flexible, and secure services. is a leading cloud service provider based in, offering public, private, and hybrid cloud in various industries with reliable, flexible, and secure services.

Okteto enables organizations to instantly spin up pre-configured environments in the cloud and start developing within seconds. enables organizations to instantly spin up pre-configured environments in the cloud and start developing within seconds.

OnGres ("ON postGRES") is a highly specialized Postgres startup, creators of the Open Source project StackGres , the most advanced platform for running Enterprise Postgres on Kubernetes. ("ON postGRES") is a highly specialized Postgres startup, creators of the Open Source project, the most advanced platform for running Enterprise Postgres on Kubernetes.

Orca Security provides instant-on security and compliance for public cloud platforms such as AWS , Azure , and GCP - without the gaps in coverage, alert fatigue, and operational costs of agents or sidecars. provides instant-on security and compliance for public cloud platforms such as , and - without the gaps in coverage, alert fatigue, and operational costs of agents or sidecars.

Oxeye.io delivers an application security testing platform designed for cloud-native apps and modern architectures, offering a contextual, effortless, and comprehensive solution to ensure no vulnerable code ever reaches production. delivers an application security testing platform designed for cloud-native apps and modern architectures, offering a contextual, effortless, and comprehensive solution to ensure no vulnerable code ever reaches production.

Polar Signals is an observability company focusing on continuous profiling, empowering every developer to understand performance measurements down to the source code line number across their entire infrastructure to safe cost on cloud bills, improve performance, and improve the reliability of software. is an observability company focusing on continuous profiling, empowering every developer to understand performance measurements down to the source code line number across their entire infrastructure to safe cost on cloud bills, improve performance, and improve the reliability of software.

Posedio , based in Austria , specialises in the cloud-native journey of enterprise customers in the DACH region, providing deep technical knowledge and hands-on experience in running applications at scale. , based in, specialises in the cloud-native journey of enterprise customers in the DACH region, providing deep technical knowledge and hands-on experience in running applications at scale.

ProfiSea is an Israeli DevOps and Cloud boutique company that implements best practices of GitOps, DevSecOps, Kubernetes-based Cloud environments deployment automation and provides FinOps premium services using a unique AI-based Cloud management platform. is an Israeli DevOps and Cloud boutique company that implements best practices of GitOps, DevSecOps, Kubernetes-based Cloud environments deployment automation and provides FinOps premium services using a unique AI-based Cloud management platform.

RNG Technology is a leading cloud native digital acceleration technology partner that provides fully managed & engineered multi-cloud IaaS, BaaS, DRaaS, BCaaS, Kubernetes and DevOps solutions enabling enterprises to rapidly accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions. is a leading cloud native digital acceleration technology partner that provides fully managed & engineered multi-cloud IaaS, BaaS, DRaaS, BCaaS, Kubernetes and DevOps solutions enabling enterprises to rapidly accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions.

ScaleFlash is a software-defined, cloud native storage for Kubernetes, providing persistent storage for stateful Kubernete under Bare Metal DPU Servers connected with low latency RDMA network to achieve multi-milllion of IOPS performance. is a software-defined, cloud native storage for Kubernetes, providing persistent storage for stateful Kubernete under Bare Metal DPU Servers connected with low latency RDMA network to achieve multi-milllion of IOPS performance.

Scribe makes software trustworthy, by allowing software producers to attest to it and consumers to validate. makes software trustworthy, by allowing software producers to attest to it and consumers to validate.

Seekret is an API-first platform that empowers developers with revolutionary eBPF-powered APIOps through automation, governance, and observability. is an API-first platform that empowers developers with revolutionary eBPF-powered APIOps through automation, governance, and observability.

Spyderbat provides Linux runtime security, protecting dynamic environments by proactively tracking all user activities by their causal connections to detect and resolve external attacks, misconfigurations, and insider threats. provides Linux runtime security, protecting dynamic environments by proactively tracking all user activities by their causal connections to detect and resolve external attacks, misconfigurations, and insider threats.

Successive Technologies is an Enterprise Cloud Consulting Company that helps you leverage most popular container orchestration with their enterprise-class managed Kubernetes services to make cluster management and integration workflows easy and effective. is an Enterprise Cloud Consulting Company that helps you leverage most popular container orchestration with their enterprise-class managed Kubernetes services to make cluster management and integration workflows easy and effective.

True is an Amsterdam -based Managed Service Provider with 20+ years of experience in hosting scalable SaaS applications. is an-based Managed Service Provider with 20+ years of experience in hosting scalable SaaS applications.

Uffizzi is an open-source full-stack preview engine that provides on-demand cloud environments powered by Kubernetes and configured with Docker Compose. is an open-source full-stack preview engine that provides on-demand cloud environments powered by Kubernetes and configured with Docker Compose.

VNET Group , a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China , provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services. , a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in, provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services.

Webera has the vision to help innovators build their own platforms by providing DevOps services breaking down silos, improving workflows, and using cloud-native technologies. See what happens when technology gets out of the way. has the vision to help innovators build their own platforms by providing DevOps services breaking down silos, improving workflows, and using cloud-native technologies. See what happens when technology gets out of the way.

Whitestack is delivering unprecedented value to the IT and Telecom industries, changing the existing paradigms by deploying open-source solutions that help Data Centers, Telcos and Corporations to implement hyper-scalable clouds, for mission-critical workloads. is delivering unprecedented value to the IT and Telecom industries, changing the existing paradigms by deploying open-source solutions that help Data Centers, Telcos and Corporations to implement hyper-scalable clouds, for mission-critical workloads.

Wowjoy Technology is dedicated to providing healthcare digital platform construction and data services to governments and medical institutions. All products and applications are developed and served upon cloud native architecture. is dedicated to providing healthcare digital platform construction and data services to governments and medical institutions. All products and applications are developed and served upon cloud native architecture.

Zoi is a cloud-native IT consulting company that bridges the gap between hidden champions and the latest cloud technology - born in "THE LÄND", made in the Cloud. is a cloud-native IT consulting company that bridges the gap between hidden champions and the latest cloud technology - born in "THE LÄND", made in the Cloud.

About the newest End User Members:

Bancolombia : Colombian financial group with 147 years of history that provides financial and non-financial services to more than 20 million clients in Colombia , Panama , El Salvador and Guatemala . : Colombian financial group with 147 years of history that provides financial and non-financial services to more than 20 million clients inand

BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider - North America's 8th largest bank by assets, providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers globally. is a highly diversified financial services provider -8th largest bank by assets, providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers globally.

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America.

Lockheed Martin Corporation , headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland , is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services. , headquartered in, is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.

LSEG : Your trusted global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. : Your trusted global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

ZenHub helps scaling teams get ship done, with enhanced visibility for software projects, automated agile experiences, and real-team productivity insights. helps scaling teams get ship done, with enhanced visibility for software projects, automated agile experiences, and real-team productivity insights.

About the newest End User Supporters:

BitMEX , founded in 2014, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges with a fully verified user base and the creator of the Perpetual Swap. , founded in 2014, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges with a fully verified user base and the creator of the Perpetual Swap.

FATMAP is the leading app for the mountains, featuring thousands of routes and guidebooks, professional terrain tools, national TOPO maps (including a 3D IGN map), and downloadable maps for offline use - it's everything you need for your next adventure. is the leading app for the mountains, featuring thousands of routes and guidebooks, professional terrain tools, national TOPO maps (including a 3D IGN map), and downloadable maps for offline use - it's everything you need for your next adventure.

MasterClass 's mission is to unlock human potential by inspiring a learning lifestyle in everyone. 's mission is to unlock human potential by inspiring a learning lifestyle in everyone.

TomTom is a geolocation company that provides maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and APIs. is a geolocation company that provides maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and APIs.

Vermiculus delivers innovative, modern, and high-quality solutions for clearing houses and exchanges all around the world. Leading the way with cloud-based and AI powered microservices. delivers innovative, modern, and high-quality solutions for clearing houses and exchanges all around the world. Leading the way with cloud-based and AI powered microservices.

About the newest Non-Profit Members:

Cispi 's goal is to promote cloud computing and open source in Israel . 's goal is to promote cloud computing and open source in

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs, and now being applied to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs, and now being applied to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

