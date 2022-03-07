Turn Bio adds veteran executives with decades of international business development, intellectual property expertise Hires will help to expand Turn's commercial reach, protect its unique ERA Platform technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure now-untreatable, chronic, age-related conditions, today announced the addition of global expertise in partnership development and intellectual property protection.

Turn has hired two executives with deep experience that will help to maximize the company's commercial reach through the development of international partnerships and preserve its value by protecting its proprietary science, including its break-through ERA Platform technology.

Marie-Louise Bots, an executive with broad global expertise and a record of strategic transformation in Fortune 500 corporations and venture-backed firms, was named senior vice president of corporate and business development. She will oversee Turn's efforts to develop strategic partnerships with healthcare, insurance and financial companies, around the world.

Throughout her career, she has provided strategic leadership to companies such as Rotterdam-based Aon Risk Solutions, where she served as chief commercial officer and transformed the commercial organization, developing and driving its strategy.

She founded Philips Royal Electronics' Skincare Division and drove its embrace of innovative technology while creating partnerships and managing the division's acquisitions and joint ventures. At Philips, she also accelerated critical changes in the Oral Healthcare Division by acquiring Sonicare.

Bots has a degree in Economics from Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and has studied at Erasmus University in Rotterdam and Babson College in Boston.

Dr. Devang Thakor, a corporate and patent attorney, has been named vice president of intellectual property and legal. Thakor granted more than 130 pharmaceutical and biotechnology patents in a decade as a U.S. patent examiner, including four years as a primary examiner, and has advised Global 500 companies, international startups, venture capital firms and universities on intellectual property and business issues.

Thakor's hands-on experience at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office provides novel and practical perspectives on the processes companies must follow to protect their intellectual property. His work with companies in North America and Asia gives him unique understanding of the nuances that must be negotiated as they enter markets with diverse intellectual property protection regulations.

He also brings technical expertise to Turn's intellectual property strategy, having developed nucleic acid delivery and regenerative medicine technologies in postdoctoral fellowships at Harvard Medical School, the VA Boston Healthcare System and Kyoto University.

"The expertise that Marie-Louise and Devang bring to Turn is critical to our long-term growth strategy," said Turn CEO Anja Krammer. "Our cutting-edge science has the potential to change the lives of millions of people afflicted with age-related conditions that medicine cannot treat today. Their experience will help to grow and protect our value for investors, while speeding our commercial reach through global business partnerships."

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, combats the effects of aging in the epigenome, thus restoring optimal gene expression and enabling cells to function as vigorously as when they were younger. This restores the cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue and will help to fight incurable chronic diseases.

Turn's technology provides a platform from which to attack a variety of now incurable chronic diseases. The company is currently completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, as well as developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

