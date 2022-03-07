Smoosat's New S8 Kick Scooter with Anti-Rattle Design Creates a "Smooth Ride, Good Life"

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoosat, an up-and-coming scooter brand dedicated to providing the greatest scooter-riding experiences for everyone, has released its new Smoosat S8 Kick Scooter on Amazon. A class above other scooters in the market, the S8 kick scooter goes a step further in its product design with an anti-rattle design for a smoother, more comfortable and non-shaking ride.

Smoosat S8 (PRNewswire)

Equipped with an anti-rattle mechanism to prevent the scooter's stem from shaking when riding, Smoosat has also incorporated a rubber pedal rather than sandpaper, which enhances shock absorption and allows riders to cruise with comfort.

Spanning 15.12" by 5.7", the S8 kick scooter's ultra-big deck design offers more foot space than other scooters, making it easier to position the feet while gliding. This ultra-big rubber pedal deck is supported by 8" PU wheels with sophisticated ABEC-9 bearings that enable riders to travel further on urban terrains with minimal effort.

"At Smoosat, we want to bring the joy of smooth gliding to all, regardless of age or experience. With its innovative design, lightweight frame and adjustable height, the Smoosat S8 kick scooter delivers a truly effortless ride for everyone in the family," said Laura Leonard, General Manager of Smoosat.

Suitable for people of all ages, the S8 kick scooter is designed to grow with riders at every stage of their life. There's no need to constantly buy new scooters: the adjustable handlebars are adjustable for any height between 32" to 41", and one kick scooter can accompany a person from childhood into teens and adulthood. Meanwhile, the unique Y-type handlebar design is ergonomically built to allow the wrist to rest in a more natural position while riding — making it ideal for leisure rides for young and old riders alike.

Whether it's riding the scooter with friends around the neighborhood or commuting to work, the Smoosat S8 unique one-step folding system makes transportation an absolute breeze. With an 11lb lightweight frame, kids and adults can easily fold and unfold the scooter and carry it around with them when not in use. When folded, the scooter measures just 32.5" by 18.3" by 13.4", making it easy to store in the house or on public transport.

The S8 kick scooter is the latest product from Smoosat, an exciting new brand that's dedicated to providing the greatest scooter-riding experience to everyone. With the slogan "Smooth Ride. Good Life", Smoosat believes that the joy of a smooth ride is an essential part of a life well lived, regardless of the age of its riders. The company strives to provide high-quality, family-friendly and safe products for its customers around the world, in order to allow them to experience and delight in the freedom of a truly smooth ride.

Made by scooter aficionados, Smoosat believes in the power of kick scooters to help people step away from electronic screens, embrace the call of nature, and foster stronger family bonds in the process. Unlike other scooters on the market that are designed to be short-lived toys, Smoosat products are imagined to be an all-ages loved-and-trusted family companion that embodies the spirit of smooth and joyful gliding. With genius engineering, a keen eye for design and sincere customer service, Smoosat products are reliable and available at a Real price for Real fun.

Smoosat's current product portfolio includes the E9 PRO electric scooter for kids, MAX adult electric scooter, and S8 kick scooter (Green, Blue and Sliver). All Smoosat products come with a 6-month warranty for complete peace of mind.

