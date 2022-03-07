Senté Launches Dermal Repair Body Cream

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senté, an innovative specialty dermatology company, announces the launch of its latest medical grade skin care innovation with a firming, lipid-replenishing body cream built on patented HSA technology.

Sente introduces Dermal Repair Body Cream. This deeply nourishing, repairing cream delivers lasting moisture and promotes repair from within by boosting the skins immune response to inflammation. The result is visibly smoother, more toned-looking skin. (PRNewswire)

Sente add a firming, lipid-replenishing body cream built on patented HSA technology to its portfolio.

Dermal Repair Body Cream extends the flagship Dermal Repair product line with a unique formula that combines Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) and lipids to mimic and support the skin barrier. This deeply nourishing, repairing cream delivers lasting moisturization and promotes repair from within by boosting the skin's immune response to inflammation. The result is visibly smoother, more toned-looking skin.

In a clinical case series conducted by leading Dermatologists, 100% of subjects showed improvement in dryness and 67% of subjects showed improvement in tactile roughness by week 8.

"We are excited to extend the benefits of Dermal Repair Cream to the entire body by expanding upon our Dermal Repair Cream franchise, to give customers the deep hydration and visible improvements they expect from Senté", said Laurent Combredet, CEO.

Denver, CO area Dermatologist Joel Cohen, MD, FAAD, conducted a pre-launch case study and adds "We have had very positive feedback from our patients in the clinical trial regarding skin texture, firming and hydration. In my evaluation, skin definitely looks more hydrated and has less crinkling and the skin surely feels smoother and less dry."

About Senté



Senté is a privately held specialty dermatology company dedicated to delivering novel science-based skin care products targeting a range of skin discoloration conditions. Senté is a leader in the development of innovative

s

kincare products based on patented glycosaminoglycan analog technologies. Founded in 2007 and based in

San Diego, California

, further information may be found at Sentelabs.com. Senté products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas and on its website at

.

For more information regarding Senté or to sell and recommend Senté products in your practice, contact us at info@sentelabs.com.

IG: senteskincare

Sentelabs.com

Sente Dermal Repair Body Cream consumer brochure. This deeply nourishing, repairing cream delivers lasting moisturization and promotes repair from within by boosting the skins immune response to inflammation. The result is visibly smoother, more toned-looking skin

Sente Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sente