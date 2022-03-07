Lorien celebrates triple win in Staffing Industry Analyst accolades

ATLANTA, Ga, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital, transformation and technology recruitment specialist, Lorien, has been recognized as a 'Best Staffing Firm to Work For' in the North America Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) awards.

The firm, which is part of the Impellam Group, was awarded the accolade for staffing firms with 51-200 employees. The SIA Best Staffing Firm awards recognize those recruitment businesses that put their people first and foster a strong development culture.

The expert in tech recruitment solutions is also celebrating the recognition of its staff, with two members of the senior team being recognized in SIA's 2022 edition of its Staffing 100 North America. Published for the 11th time, the list honors the bold leaders of the staffing sector. Claire Marsh – who started her career with Lorien in 1998 before becoming CEO of Impellam North America – and Ryan McMahon, President of Lorien North America, have both made the list for the first time.

Commenting on these recognition wins, Claire Marsh said:

"We're incredibly pleased to have been named as one of the best staffing companies to work for – particularly in such a tough talent market. As a business, Lorien – and indeed the wider Impellam Group – is in the midst of a significant growth period in the US, so achieving this accolade now demonstrates that our people-first strategy is working. Seeing members of the Lorien and Impellam Group senior teams also recognized in the SIA's Staffing 100 list further shows that what we're doing as recruitment leaders is working."

Ryan McMahon added:

"I'm delighted to have been recognized as one of the staffing sector's leaders. It's an unprecedented time for the recruitment industry and for Lorien, and there are more exciting times ahead. The SIA Staffing 100 list showcases the best in the business and I'm honored to have been named in the 2022 edition alongside other inspirational colleagues and peers. I'm especially pleased that our Lorien colleagues are so passionate about the work we do and the culture we have built."

About Lorien

Lorien is a technology, digital and professional recruitment solutions specialist, with over 40 years' industry experience. We combine specialist recruitment with the scope, depth and breadth of large-scale talent solutions. Driven by both clients and candidates, covering the US and Europe, we work with all sectors, sizes, and tech needs. Our experience within a variety of sectors has given us a uniquely broad perspective – equipping us with the tools to create tailored solutions. This gives our clients the power to excel in tech and change, no matter their core discipline.

At Lorien, we pride ourselves on being trusted consultants to both clients and talent alike. Because together we can create a brighter future. For more information, visit www.lorienglobal.com.

Lorien is proud to be part of Impellam Group, the largest staffing company in the UK and one of the largest worldwide.

