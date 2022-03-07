Long John Silver's Grows Internationally and Builds Infrastructure to Support Continued Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's just finished its sixth consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth, while also posting record-breaking average unit volumes (AUVs) in 2021. In addition, over the course of the last two years (2020-2021), the national seafood company grew total system sales by 2.5% year-over-year. Long John Silver's leadership attributes the brand's performance to improving speed and accuracy through the drive-thru; adding sales layers with delivery and online ordering for pick-up; and capitalizing on core menu items, such as fish and chicken family meals. The brand also increased traffic with product news by bringing back fan favorites, like Norway Lobster Bites.

Chief Executive Officer Blain Shortreed says he doesn't expect the positive trend to end any time soon, and Long John Silver's is putting plans in place to ensure system sales growth and international expansion continue well into the future.

In October, the brand announced plans to expand into Indonesia with up to 50 restaurants, adding to its 24 restaurants in Singapore and International interest in Long John Silver's continues to grow. "It's really an exciting time for Long John Silver's, and we must ensure the right infrastructure is in place to continue our brand's strong momentum, support our key strategic investments and expand globally," says Shortreed.

Shortreed put some of the infrastructure changes in motion recently, starting with the promotion of Stephanie Mattingly, former Long John Silver's chief marketing officer, to president of the brand's operating company. The operating company represents a large portion of the overall Long John Silver's system and currently operates 220 out of nearly 700 U.S. restaurants; currently employing about 2,800 people.

"Stephanie has been very involved in delivering sales growth for the Long John Silver's system and in elevating our brand offerings. Our operating company requires strong senior business leadership support, and Stephanie will bring her great sense of the Long John Silver's brand to this new challenge. I am confident that under Stephanie's leadership, our operating company will continue to grow its sales, people and customers by reimaging its restaurants."

"The operating company is coming off its best performance in years, hitting record-breaking AUVs and profitability," says Mattingly. "I am excited to build on this momentum, help create a world-class restaurant operating culture and support our awesome restaurant crews."

As a result of Mattingly's promotion, Christopher Caudill was promoted to senior vice president, marketing & innovation. Christopher has been instrumental in leading the marketing calendar development and consumer insights. His focus will be on building a robust pipeline of products and advancing Long John Silver's mobile ordering and loyalty programs.

Tom Burress will take on added responsibilities and has been promoted to senior vice president, franchise operations and development. Burress will continue working to elevate the training and operations capability across the Long John Silver's franchise system, while at the same time, expanding that system internationally.

"Our success has been built by growing our people, re-investing in our restaurants and on elevating the drive-thru customer experience," says Shortreed. "Our long-term growth strategy is driven by improving our basic execution in order to increase our domestic AUV's and finding franchisees that can grow our presence around the world."

Long John Silver's remains focused on delivering treasured moments for customers, creating a positive experience for crews across the world, and cultivating success for our franchisees and investors. To learn more about what the brand is doing, head over to https://www.ljsilvers.com/. Information on Long John Silver's franchise recruitment partners can be found with the following link.

