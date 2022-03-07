Keap's Partnerkon 2022 Highlights Critical Need for Sales and Marketing Automation Innovation

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small business entrepreneurs, today announces that Partnerkon 2022 will take place April 20-22, 2022 at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, Ariz. Held exclusively for Keap partners, the annual conference will highlight the critical need for innovation in the Sales and Marketing Automation category to drive growth for entrepreneurial small businesses. The event will feature presentations from speakers who will spotlight the practices entrepreneurs need to embrace to maximize the growth of their business.

"With disruption in the marketplace and the speed with which entrepreneurs move, small business owners need innovative ideas that they can actually implement," said Donald Miller, chief executive officer at StoryBrand. "Partnerkon is a golden opportunity to bring together the community dedicated to fanning the flames of entrepreneurship to help them find the right tools to serve customers and scale their business."

The need for all-in-one solutions that support entrepreneurs is greater than ever, and Keap and its community of partners provide an actionable roadmap to enable entrepreneurs to grow without chaos. Partnerkon will showcase how partners can leverage Keap and their own innovative approaches to sales and marketing optimization to better serve customers, uncovering new opportunities for cross-sell and upsell. Partners will also learn how using Keap's seamless access to vital sales and marketing data can enable entrepreneurs to retool campaigns to better qualify leads and nurture them efficiently through the funnel.

Partnerkon's all-star lineup of speakers will deliver instructive direction to attendees based on firsthand expertise and lived success. In addition to Keap executives, the impressive speaking roster includes:

Donald Miller , CEO of StoryBrand

Ryan Deiss , founder & chief executive officer of The Scalable Company

Damien Rufus , chief strategy officer at Accelerated Marketing Group

Dr. Cheryl Wood , motivational speaker & bestselling author at Global Speakers University

Aaron Young , creator of The Unshackled Owner

Eric Saar , founder of Slingshot Media Consulting

Jamie Gilleland , founder & chief executive officer of Keep It Simple Strategies

Educational tracks will span a wide range of pressing issues and prime opportunities that entrepreneurs face, encompassing topics like:

Making your customer the hero

Precise methods for scaling your business

Automation fundamentals

Creating predictable, recurring cash flow

and many more

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an open panel Q&A with the Keap executive team, as well as time carved out for in-person and virtual networking. The virtual event pass is $175 and the live event pass is $275.

To claim your pass and learn more, visit https://keap.com/partnerkon .

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

