Immunovia further strengthens IP portfolio for its IMMray™ PanCan-d signature

LUND, Sweden, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test available exclusively from Immunovia, Inc. This means that the Immunovia IMMray™ PanCan-d test signature will be further covered by the resultant patent once it is issued.

Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d is the first ever blood test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer. Detection of the disease at an early stage, while still resectable, has the potential to increase survival rates for pancreatic cancer patients. The test is available for individuals in the familial and hereditary high-risk group in the United States, since August 2021.

"We are pleased that the USPTO has decided to allow Immunovia this patent, which will further secure the intellectual property for Immunovia's commercial test in the US. The patent further strengthens our extensive IP portfolio consisting of seven patent families covering biomarkers in pancreatic cancer. With multiple granted patents and multiple patent applications in different geographies, we have a broad protection of our innovations", says Philipp Mathieu, Acting CEO and President, Immunovia AB.

The patent application, no. 17/377,473, for which the Notice of Allowance has issued, was submitted to USPTO's prioritized patent examination program, Track One.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

