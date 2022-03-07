GlycoPath Inc. Receives Prestigious Grant from the National Cancer Institute

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoPath has received an STTR grant from the National Cancer Institute to utilize their patent-pending GlycoTyper™ technology for the development of a biomarker panel for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a major cancer in the USA and rest of the world. This follows the successful development of the GlycoFibroTyper™ assay for the detection of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, the pre-malignant pre-cursor to HCC. In initial published results, the GlycoFibroTyper™ assay detected liver fibrosis with a higher sensitivity and specificity and overall accuracy than current standard of care. Furthermore, this assay is significantly less invasive, suitable for continuous observation, and provides a measurement of the overall health status of the liver. Learn more about the GlycoFibroTyper™ here: https://glycopath.com/glycotyper

The newly funded GlycoHCCTyper™ will expand upon recently published data from the GlycoFibroTyper™ to identify an HCC specific glycan biomarker signature. Over the past 10 years, HCC has been the cancer with the greatest increase in mortality in the USA. Early detection of HCC is key for successful treatment and improved patient outcomes, however routine surveillance is often abandoned due to frustration with poor accuracy of current tests, leading to an underuse of HCC screening in clinical practice. This funding continues the expansion of GlycoPath's mission to develop rapid based liquid biopsy diagnostics for major diseases and leverages the GlycoTyper™ as a platform for disease prognosis and diagnosis.

