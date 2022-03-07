FLX Distribution Evolves to "FLX Networks"

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Distribution – the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers – today announced its renaming to "FLX Networks." This move represents the next phase in FLX's evolution and punctuates the company's progress as a pioneer in modernizing and simplifying the connectivity between asset and wealth management.

FLX Networks (PRNewswire)

"FLX Networks was purpose-built to simplify, modernize, and revolutionize an outdated model," said CEO Brian Moran .

FLX Networks offers its membership community – asset managers, wealth management firms, and financial advisors – a singular destination connecting three exchanges, enabling them to grow and sustain their business through on-demand solutions tailored to their needs:

Investments: The industry's largest product availability and investment products portal

Solutions: A suite of curated business resources providing cost and time savings

Intelligence: Aggregated, multimedia thought leadership and insights

"FLX Networks from the start has been purpose-built to simplify, modernize, and revolutionize an outdated wholesale model. We set out and continue to improve the engagement among asset management firms, wealth management practices, and financial advisors," said Brian Moran, Founder and CEO of FLX Networks. "In a short time, FLX has achieved a high level of adoption among asset managers, and we are now focusing on the wealth management channel to help firms and professionals grow their businesses, engage with greater impact, and practice at a level never before available."

Founded in December 2019, FLX has seen exponential growth and welcomed respect from industry peers. Representing nearly 50 asset management firms with over $235 billion AUM, FLX has evolved into a full-service front-office tech platform that provides modern sales, marketing, and service solutions for asset managers, delivering productivity, visibility, and savings, while simultaneously enhancing productivity for wealth managers and financial advisors.

Recent FLX Highlights

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks revolutionizes engagement for asset and wealth management firms and financial advisors. FLX community members access thought leadership, investment ideas, business resources, and industry connectivity in one centralized destination, delivering productivity, savings, and growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FLX Networks