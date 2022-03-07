SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the 2022 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards. This year's awards honor 94 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with an additional 18 earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.

Edmunds Presents 10th Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Honoring Exceptional Customer Service (PRNewswire)

Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds.

"Historically low inventory levels and other pandemic-related issues have created unprecedented challenges for dealerships across the country, but this year's Five Star Dealer recipients have done an incredible job of overcoming obstacles and earning the highest level of trust and respect with their customers," said Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds. "Under these unpredictable circumstances, we're grateful to partner with dealerships that deliver an admirable customer experience and align wholeheartedly with Edmunds' values."

To qualify for a Five Star Dealer Award, dealers must be actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program, receive at least 30 sales reviews and earn an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars on Edmunds during the 2021 calendar year. To qualify for a Five Star Premier Award, dealers must meet all the requirements of a Five Star Dealer Award and also receive at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2021.

To find the full list of 2022 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center here: https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html . Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to identify local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the Five Star Dealer badge.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Mitch Paul

PR and Communications Manager

PR@Edmunds.com

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

Car-buying platform Edmunds.com serves nearly 20 million visitors each month. With Edmunds.com Price Promise(R), shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at over 10,000 dealer franchises across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edmunds