ANNOUNCING LEARNLAUNCH FUND III + ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS OPEN

BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch, the leader in early-stage education and workforce investing and accelerating, has announced the first close of its third micro-VC fund. With the new capital injection, LearnLaunch can continue investing in impactful revenue stage education technology startups. The third fund, and the group's largest to date, will primarily focus on investing in companies through its highly competitive edtech accelerator but will also enable LearnLaunch to invest in companies independent of its landmark program.

(PRNewsfoto/LearnLaunch Accelerator)

Since 2013, LearnLaunch has invested in 70+ early-stage EdTech companies. LearnLaunch's portfolio companies have gone on to raise $190MM+ and impact 20M+ learners globally. The team is aiming to invest in the next generation of innovators transforming access, equity, and outcomes in K12, higher-ed, and workforce development and life-long upskilling.

On March 9th, LearnLaunch Accelerator will start accepting applications for the first Breakthrough to Scale cohort in Fund III. Startups interested in participating can learn more; submit applications on LearnLaunch Accelerator's website ( www.learnlaunch.com/accelerator/ ). Applications will remain open from March 9, 2022 until April 11, 2022.

The 'post-COVID' market is searching for impactful, scalable, and effective products for the next wave of innovative EdTech solutions. "Over the next 2-3 years, K-12 districts, higher education institutions and workforce development providers will be on the hunt for new solutions to close gaps in education delivery. As other notable education investment specialists continue to move upstream, LearnLaunch is filling the void between ideation and scaling for impact," said Tetyana Ashtashkina, General Partner, LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator

Joining Fund III's management team as General Partner is Matt Rubins. Rubins is an active angel investor, education entrepreneur, and an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at Northeastern University. He brings to the team over a decade of education entrepreneurial expertise as a senior executive at Fullbridge, Six Red Marbles, and Abilitie. Matt also brings extensive venture investing experience as a past General Partner of M/C Venture Partners, $1.4B technology and telecom venture fund. "Matt's skills are a huge addition, as we scale up our operations with a larger fund to match the incredible need for impactful change in education," said Jean Hammond, Co-founder and General Partner at LearnLaunch.

About LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is the leading EdTech startup program. Using our unique mix of milestone-based funding, 1x1 venture partner & mentor support, we work with impact-driven entrepreneurs on achieving product-market fit and developing go-to-market strategies to scale. We look for companies with revenue and scalable impact potential. Our relationship-driven approach supports funding, partnerships, and growth for the long term. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator .

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is a licensee of LearnLaunch, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to catalyzing innovation in the education sector. For more information about the non-profit, visit https://learnlaunch.org .

