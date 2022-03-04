Advertise With Us
Volaris Reports February 2022 Traffic Results: 81% YoY demand growth with an 83% Load Factor

Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America reports its February 2022 preliminary traffic results.

Volaris Logo

In February, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 62.0% YoY, while demand (measured in RPMs) was up 80.8% YoY; load factor increased 8.6 pp YoY to 82.7%. In the month, Volaris transported 2.1 million passengers, an 86.7% increase YoY. Moreover, passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets remained quite healthy, increasing 64.7% and 149.8%, respectively, as compared to February 2021.

Considering reported figures for the first two months of the year and the capacity currently on sale for March, consolidated ASMs for the first quarter of 2022 are expected to remain flat as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, implying around 50% ASM growth versus the first quarter of 2021. This is consistent with our guidance on our recent earnings call. We believe that this closely matches the demand trends that we are seeing in our markets.

Commenting on February traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "Our strong February 2022 traffic numbers demonstrate not only the overall strength in demand of our existing markets, but also our commitment to closely focus on and match capacity to demand. Record February in growth, passengers and unit revenues should help us mitigate some near-term cost pressures such as higher fuel prices."


Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Variation

YTD Feb
2022

YTD Feb
2021

Variation

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,493

907

64.7%

3,132

2,045

53.2%

International

528

211

149.8%

1,197

661

81.1%

Total

2,021

1,118

80.8%

4,329

2,706

60.0%

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,736

1,150

51.0%

3,727

2,670

39.6%

International

708

359

97.5%

1,559

988

57.7%

Total

2,445

1,509

62.0%

5,286

3,658

44.5%

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

86.0%

78.8%

7.2 pp

84.0%

76.6%

7.4 pp

International

74.5%

58.9%

15.6 pp

76.8%

66.9%

9.9 pp

Total

82.7%

74.1%

8.6 pp

81.9%

74.0%

7.9 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,757

993

77.1%

3,625

2,261

60.4%

International

376

150

150.6%

857

462

85.5%

Total

2,133

1,142

86.7%

4,482

2,723

64.6%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors, and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 184 and its fleet from 4 to 102 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States, Central and South America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo / ir@volaris.com 
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

