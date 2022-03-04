Organic Superfood Pioneer Navitas Organics Roots Itself in Superfoods with Purpose™ - A Commitment to Creating a Healthier World through Regenerative Organic Farming and Plant-Based Lifestyles Company announces new partnership with Regenerative Organic Certified™ as a licensed brand with the first-ever ROC™ Certified Cacao Powder set to hit shelves nationally this spring

NOVATO, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Organics , the organic superfood pioneer, has announced the rollout of Superfoods with Purpose™ , a credo that underscores the company's ongoing commitment to creating a healthier world through regenerative organic farming and plant-based lifestyles. The purpose-driven, B-Corp company has long strived to be a force for good in this world, creating positive change through its nutritious food and sourcing practices. In light of the worsening human and climate health crisis, however, the Navitas team felt a need to align its practices in an even greater capacity with its long-standing company values.

Inspired by this revitalized commitment, Navitas is now a Regenerative Organic Certified ™ (ROC™) licensed brandAll of these additions to the company's portfolio will be showcased next week at Natural Products Expo West in the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace and in Hall B booth #1611.

Superfoods with Purpose

For nearly 20 years, Navitas has thrived on sourcing the highest-quality superfoods from across the globe and continues to innovate ways to support a healthy, plant-forward journey. The Founders, Zach and Meg Adelman, envisioned using their business as a force for good and building a purpose-driven brand that accurately reflects their family ethics and values. Superfoods with Purpose is Navitas' revitalized commitment through which the company will evaluate all work to make sure it has the most positive impact on people's health, as well as economic health of farmers and planetary health. Learn more by watching the Superfoods with Purpose documentary .

"Over the years, we've learned just how impactful our sustained commitment is to sourcing the highest-quality superfoods the world has to offer, not only for all our health, but for the economic health of smallholder farmers, and as a viable way to protect the planet," shared Navitas Organics co-founder Meg Adelman, RN, BSN, MPH. "We are now deeply rooted in Superfoods with Purpose, illustrating our efforts to exert a positive environmental impact, and to address many of the societal and economic injustices that dominate the industrial food system. Superfoods with Purpose encompasses who we are and our commitment to uphold our mission."

Regenerative Agriculture/Regenerative Organic Certification

Business interest in regenerative agriculture has risen 138% since 20181, and was a Whole Foods Market Top 10 trend prediction for 20202. Furthermore, a recent Hartman Group study found that 57% of consumers are aware of regenerative agriculture, up 10 percentage points from 2019. While regenerative agriculture may just be becoming part of our daily vernacular, regenerative practices and ideology are rooted in thousands of years of ancestral knowledge from around the globe. In the simplest terms, regenerative agriculture is a holistic way of growing food that closely mimics nature's design, going beyond simply sustaining natural resources, to replenishing or regenerating them. Emphasizing social fairness and soil health, regenerative agriculture honors the grower's livelihoods and sovereignty, enabling them to optimally steward the land for the future.

At Navitas Organics, when it comes to addressing the climate crisis, improving public health and supporting rural economies, Navitas recognizes that agriculture's impact is unparalleled. The company's commitment to ROC affirms its belief in this idea and provides verification of its practices through a formal auditing process at every point of impact.

"By aligning with ROC, we hope to play a larger role in meeting this moment by honoring the integral interconnection of human and planetary health," said Navitas Organics co-founder and CEO Zach Adelman. "As many brands start to toss around the term 'regenerative,' we will do our due diligence to back up our claims and help educate consumers about the importance of going back to the basics. It is critical we back up claims and are transparent to our communities, and we hope to encourage other brands to do the same."

As a ROC licensed partner, Navitas Organics will introduce the first-ever ROC Certified Cacao Powder, which is set to hit shelves nationwide this spring in 8oz (MSRP $9.99) and 16oz (MSRP $18.99) bags. This effort has already been recognized by the natural products industry, as the offering was named the winner of New Hope's annual NEXTY awards in the "Best New Organic or Regenerative Organic Certified Product" category on March 2, 2022.

"In order to achieve ROC status, a significant amount of time and resources is required and a brand must not only obtain USDA organic certification, but also meet additional requirements to make sure farmers are actively building soil health, caring for animal welfare and treating workers fairly," shared Elizabeth Whitlow, executive director of the Regenerative Organic Alliance, the organization that oversees ROC. "Navitas endured one of the most rigorous and aspirational standards in the world with the largest group of smallholders, yet in one of the world's most beleaguered nations – all in a time of a global pandemic. We are tremendously excited to welcome Navitas into the ROC partner ecosystem and commend their efforts to ensure we heal a broken system, repair a damaged planet and empower farmers and eaters to create a better future."

While the ROC Certified Cacao Powder will be the first Navitas product to carry the ROC seal, Navitas Organics will continually look for new opportunities to incorporate ROC Cacao across the Cacao family product line, and wherever possible in the range of Navitas portfolio of products. This effort will continue during the years ahead to underscore Navitas' support of a global shift towards regenerative organic agriculture and plant-forward diets that together can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and end the destruction of resources vital to a healthy functioning ecosystem.

Expanded Portfolio and Packaging Refresh Highlighting Superfoods with Purpose

Navitas Organics nutrient-rich portfolio has expanded with two additional lines of plant-based products - Cacao Wafers set to launch at Whole Foods this June, and Alternative Baking Flours that will appear on a variety of retailer shelves this spring. In addition to sourcing the highest quality superfoods, Navitas products are certified USDA organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and Fairtrade certified. The new items gaining distribution this spring include:

Unsweetened Organic Cacao Wafers (MSRP - $11.99 /8oz bag) : Convenient 100% Cacao Wafer shape makes this perfect for baking brownies, Keto treats and even mixing into hot beverages. Check out the yummy Cacao Nut Butter Fudge recipe on the back of the package.

Unsweetened Organic Cacao Butter Wafers (MSRP - $11.99 /8oz bag) : Looking for more ways to get cacao in your life?! These 100% Cacao Butter Wafers take it up a notch for chocolate treats and Keto recipes. If you're reaching for another cup of coffee, the Keto Cacao Butter Coffee recipe is a must try.

Organic Cauliflower Flour (MSRP - $11.99 /7oz bag) : 100% gently milled organic cauliflower, this is a perfect veggie flour for low-carb baking. Gluten and grain-free, the Pizza Crust recipe is a slam dunk, no-brainer.

Organic Chickpea Flour (MSRP - $5.99 /10oz bag) : With a mildly sweet and nutty flavor, this versatile gluten-free baking flour contains 100% nutrient-dense chickpeas (garbanzo). Chickpea Flour Crackers recipe is customizable by adding favorite herbs or spices to the dough...everything bagel seasoning, yes, please!

Protein Blend Organic Grain-Free Flour - Cauliflower + Chickpea + Lentil (MSRP - $9.99 /8oz bag): Made from three naturally protein-rich whole food flours, this nutrient-packed flour is great for muffins, pancakes and all-around alternative baking needs. The Grain-Free Protein Pancakes recipe featured on the bag makes a terrific weekend breakfast power-pleasing stack!

In addition to the new products, the entire Navitas Organics lineup is getting a packaging refresh that prominently features Superfoods with Purpose on the front of package, as well as usage tips on front of pack and tasty recipes on back of pack, helping to make good on the company's hopes to educate consumers on how easy it is to enjoy superfoods and to transition to plant-forward diets. To further share Superfoods with Purpose, the back of the package now also features key regenerative projects. For instance, the new ROC Certified Cacao Powder bag highlights farmer training programs and food security projects supported by Navitas in Sierra Leone.

Continued Growth and Category Leadership

Navitas Organics experienced healthy gains, with over 30% growth since 2019 (pre-pandemic) through 2021. Navitas continues to be a superfoods industry leader with the #1 Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs and Cacao Butter in the Natural Channel by Dollars, and the company is positioned for continued growth in 2022 as the brand's purposeful mission is aligned with key consumer trends: plant-based food sales were up 27% in 2020 and have grown 43% in the past two years, nine times faster than total food sales3. Furthermore, organic is outpacing the general market with 12.4% growth, more than doubling from 2019 vs. +4.9% increase of total food sales4.

"From premium single ingredients to convenient superfood snacks and blends, we offer consumers more than 60 certified USDA organic SKUs at 15,000 points of distribution across the U.S.," continued Zach Adelman. "Our high quality, organic superfoods are designed to support our customers in living a whole foods plant-forward lifestyle, and we are honored to be here to help them meet their daily usage needs."

About Navitas Organics

At Navitas Organics, our mission is simple. We are committed to creating a healthier world through regenerative organic farming and plant-forward lifestyles. Founded in 2003 from a belief in the power of plant-based, whole foods to help us live healthier, more enriching lives, Navitas today offers 60+ USDA certified organic SKUs including baking products, wellness staples, functional snacks and beverages. All Navitas products are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and Fairtrade certified. Navitas Organics is proudly a purpose-driven, B-Corp company with a vision of using business as a force for good and is also a Regenerative Organic Certified Ally. We hope you join us in our Superfoods with Purpose™ commitment by connecting with us on navitasorganics.com , and on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Navitas Organics debuts the first-ever Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Certified Cacao Powder in time for Natural Products Expo West. The product was named a New Hope NEXTY winner, and will begin to hit shelves this spring nationwide. (PRNewswire)

