InventHelp Inventor Develops Green Option for Displaying Flowers (HAD-107)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive way to repurpose old vehicle tires and prevent them from polluting hillsides and landfills," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the G L D. My design preserves & protects the environment as well as offer a beautiful way to display flowers in any outdoor space."

The patent-pending invention provides a green option for displaying flowers. In doing so, it helps to prevent old discarded tires from causing pollution. As a result, it could help to protect the environment and it could enhance the appearance of an outdoor space. The invention features a unique design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households, businesses, public spaces, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

