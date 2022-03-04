InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Accessory for Swimming Pools (LAX-1332)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient way to clean leaves and other debris from the surface of the pool," said an inventor, from Chatsworth, Calif., "so I invented the LEAFER. My design could help to prevent skimmer clogs and it offers a time-saving alternative to hand skimming."

The invention provides an improved way to remove leaves and other surface debris from a swimming pool. In doing so, it reduces the load placed upon the main filtration system. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools. Additionally, it can be adapted for use in most pools with a traditional edge mounted skimmer.

