The Emerging Wellness Culture is Reframing the Future of Real Estate, Today!

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, holistic health practices such as meditation and mindfulness have become increasingly popular, and the wellness industry has rapidly grown to become a $4+ trillion industry. Millennials, the largest generation in U.S. history, are driving today's market, and prefer to support businesses aligned with their values. According to Goldman Sachs, wellness is the one area where millennials are comfortably willing to spend their money on compelling brands.

Today's consumers have new priorities and expectations that revolve around socially and environmentally responsible products. Research shows that 75% of millennial renters say they are striving to live a healthy lifestyle, and strongly support eco-conscious and climate-friendly brands. Despite the broader shift in the consumer mindset, there seems to be a void in holistic and sustainable housing choices to meet this wellness-focused market sentiment.

The rents in major metropolitan cities are skyrocketing, thereby fueling rapid suburban development following the same unsustainable model. According to energy.gov, the building sector accounts for 76% of national power use and is the source of 40% of the annual global CO2 emissions. It is high time to incorporate newer ways of building that are sustainable, cost-effective and won't require us to further propel either climate change or housing crises.

Aashna Living is an innovative eco-neighborhood focused on bringing holistic well-being into everyday life. The sustainable stays, also termed eco-rentals, are designed keeping in mind important ecological impact factors, which Aashna founder Stephanie O'Brien states, is part of our core DNA. According to O'Brien, Aashna Living is building with today's dwellers wellness habits in mind, using what she refers to as a decarbonizing development method that not only supports human health but also nature's five basic elements, earth, water, fire, air and ethos. This forward-thinking system is designed to help reduce carbon emissions, water and energy waste. All the structures, surfaces, and site planning are carefully designed to promote the ultimate health of the humans and the land. Additionally, clean and renewable energy will be utilized to reduce the community's energy footprint.

O'Brien describes further that holistic housing is the future of real estate. Smart-home features can enhance air and water quality, while using less energy. This makes the housing model more accessible and sustainable. The use of low to non-toxic materials, and tighter containers equate to less drafts and dampness which is associated with respiratory illnesses and asthma. Carefully designed structures maximize natural lighting, thereby regulating our body's circadian rhythms, often disrupted by technology and stress. In a world often developed at the exploit of our health and natural resources, who wouldn't prefer a healthy and sustainable home?

