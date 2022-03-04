Addepar Appoints Chief Financial Officer Following Record Year of Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading software and data platform purpose-built for investments, today announced that Eric Daniels has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Daniels brings more than 20 years of financial and operations executive leadership experience to Addepar, with a focus on SaaS and data information services. Addepar also welcomes Jaime Hildreth, WestCap Group Partner, and Juan A. Sabater, Co-President and Partner of Valor Equity Partners, to its Board of Directors. The company continues to bring together the best talent in technology and finance to deliver exceptional value to clients through the entire investment management life cycle and sustain its high rate of growth.

Addepar (PRNewsfoto/Addepar) (PRNewswire)

Addepar had its strongest year on record in 2021, adding $835 billion in assets to the platform and completing a $150 million Series F financing round , led by D1 Capital Partners. The company also acquired AdvisorPeak and RCI to bolster its industry-leading solution for RIAs, banks, family offices and institutions. Today, over 700 clients in more than 25 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on over $3.5 trillion in assets, which continue to grow more than $15 billion per week on average.

Eric Daniels will lead Addepar's finance teams to support the company's expansion beyond 650 employees on a global scale. Daniels' experience as a leader in both private and public growth-stage technology and data companies further strengthens Addepar's executive team as the company empowers investment professionals to make the most informed, data-driven decisions. Prior to joining Addepar as CFO, Daniels was the CFO at Real Capital Analytics (acquired by MSCI) and prior to that, the COO and CFO of automotiveMastermind (acquired by IHSMarkit) and CFO of National Response Corporation.

"Eric is a skilled leader who will meaningfully contribute to Addepar's growth strategy, and who naturally aligns with our team and the core values we live by. His extensive background and expertise working in technology and data businesses will help propel Addepar's evolution as a true global platform that unlocks and compounds value for the world's leading financial services firms. We're fortunate to welcome Eric to the Addepar team," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Addepar.

"What drew me to Addepar was not only the market-leading product and vast potential to scale sophisticated technology for even more investment organizations around the world, but also the unparalleled community behind it. It all comes down to people, and Addepar is fundamentally transforming financial services while keeping clients at the center of everything," said Eric Daniels, Chief Financial Officer at Addepar. "I'm excited to be part of the journey as Addepar expands across segments and geographies and continues to build innovative solutions, backed by a world-class team."

As Addepar continues its investment in alternatives, the company is bringing Jaime Hildreth and Juan A. Sabater onto its Board of Directors. Hildreth joins the Board as WestCap Group's voting member, replacing Partner Laurence A. Tosi who will remain a WestCap advisor to the company. Her experience as Tosi's co-founder at iLevel (now part of S&P), an industry-leading platform for portfolio and risk monitoring, will help Addepar scale and penetrate new markets. Sabater brings over 25 years of experience in private equity investing, investment banking and as a successful entrepreneur. He joins the Board as the voting member for Valor Equity Partners following David Obrand's hiring as Addepar President.

"When I started at WestCap, Addepar was the first investment out of our Strategic Operator Fund," said Jaime Hildreth, Partner at WestCap. "What was most compelling to me then, as it is now, was the massive total addressable market Addepar serves with the explosion of alternatives and opportunity that exists to build on top of the data foundation. This, coupled with Addepar's quality of revenue, positions them to scale sophisticated technology into investment organizations and unify access for alternatives and private assets. I'm honored to be joining the Board of Directors and excited to dive deeper with the Addepar team and expand their market reach."

"It has been a privilege for Valor to be part of Addepar's voyage since 2014 and watch the company continue to scale and grow, particularly during these recent and challenging times," said Juan A. Sabater, Co-President and Partner at Valor Equity Partners. "Addepar is delivering the investment management platform for the next generation. Leveraging the power of its data platform, the company is driving an ecosystem and marketplace that will ensure firms have the tools and insights necessary to serve the myriad needs of global investors. With its deep and ongoing commitment to product innovation and client centricity, Addepar is leading the industry through a technological transformation that will serve as the foundation for the next decade and beyond."

About Addepar

Addepar is a software and data platform that is purpose-built for professional wealth, investment and asset management firms to deliver outstanding results for their clients. More than 700 leading firms trust Addepar to unlock the power and possibility of more informed, data-driven investing and advice. With client presence in more than 25 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for more than $3.5 trillion in assets. Firms can also use Marketplace, a digital experience offered through Acervus Securities (member FINRA), to access and transact in a range of investment products with a focus on alternative and private market investments. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City and Edinburgh, Scotland.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Addepar