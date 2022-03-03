SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amryt Pharma plc - AMYT

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMYT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Amryt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2022, Amryt issued a press release "announc[ing] it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for Oleogel-S10, for the treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)". Amyrt reported that "[t]he FDA communicated that it had completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form" and "has asked Amryt to submit additional confirmatory evidence of effectiveness for Oleogel-S10 in EB."

On this news, Amryt's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.15 per ADS, or 14.15%, to close at $6.98 per ADS on February 28, 2022.

