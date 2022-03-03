NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Present at Raymond James' Institutional Investors Conference

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer; Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer; and Bonner McDermett, Vice President, will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. A copy of the meeting materials will be posted to NXRT's website (nxrt.nexpoint.com) the morning of the presentation.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

