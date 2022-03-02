InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Aid for Baseball & Softball Pitchers (CTK-2480)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient baseball and softball practice tool to indicate when pitches are strikes and how fast they're being thrown," said an inventor, from Eufaula, Okla., "so I invented BARNETT'S HOME PLATE. My design allows the pitcher to work on his or her throwing speed as well as pitch placement in and around the strike zone."

The invention provides an effective training aid for baseball and softball pitchers and utilizes Bluetooth technology. In doing so, it enables a player to know when a pitch is thrown in the strike zone. It also indicates how fast the pitcher is throwing the ball. As a result, it could help to improve throwing accuracy, control and pitch placement and it eliminates guesswork when determining speed and if a pitch is a ball or a strike. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for baseball and softball players, coaches and teams.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

