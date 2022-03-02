InventHelp Inventor Develops Clear Vision Mirror (DKC-119)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having great difficulty at the optometrist's office trying on new frames as I could not see," said an inventor from Amherst, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a device that would allow customers to clearly view their appearance within the optical frame."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He developed the patent-pending EZ TRY ON to provide customers with a means of clearly viewing themselves when trying on new frames so that they could better assess their appearance. This invention could be easy to use and would save valuable time and money. Additionally, it may result in more satisfied customers.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp