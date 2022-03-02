Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Adds New Store Models to Growing Roster, Allows Franchise Owners Location-Specific Customizability Nationwide Expansion Brewing for Leading Coffee Franchise as it Aims to Double Store Count By 2023

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, unveils new prototypes that emphasize franchisee and customer flexibility, including double drive-thru lanes and streamlined order pickups.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

Debuting this year is the brand's freestanding full café with drive-thru model, spanning approximately 1,650 – 1,800 square feet, that is slated to open in Hendersonville, Tennessee in late Q3 2022. As an evolution of this model, that is gaining vast interest among prospective franchisees, the brand is set to rollout a freestanding double drive-thru model, spanning 500-740 square feet, with pickup windows and no interior café seating by Q4 2022.

Store model flexibility will play a key role in adapting to various market-dependent real estate options, fueling the brand's overall franchise growth strategy as it aims to open 150 locations over the next five years. Franchisees will have the ability to select a store model that works best for their desired location with full build-out and design support from the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii team.

Traditional in-line store with café (and drive thru with end-cap locations)

Freestanding single or double-drive thru kiosk with pickup windows and no interior café seating (outdoor seating optional by location)

Freestanding full-café with drive-thru and exterior seating

Non-traditional kiosk: grocery, shopping malls, airports, transportation centers, etc. (square footage dependent on location and limited menu offering)

"Flexibility is a big driver for accelerating our franchise expansion," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "With a roster of buildout models, we're able to better address consumer needs and give our franchisees the freedom to open a Bad Ass Coffee model that makes sense in their desired market. In site selection, we understand a one-size-fits all model doesn't work. We're confident our roster of store models enables us to provide solutions to franchisees while also offering our customers the most convenient and enjoyable environment possible."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is entering a new era of growth following its acquisition by Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company in 2019. During the last three years, the company has re-launched the national brand with a new logo, packaging, and restaurant design, resulting in a revived 32-year-old brand with a cult following.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee from Kona, Ka'u, Maui, Moloka'I, and Kauai with coffee lovers everywhere. In addition to premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide.

"We have aggressive growth plans to expand our franchise network on the mainland and to re-establish a strong presence in Hawaii," said Snyder. "It's an exciting time to be part of this brand as we embark on this next chapter of our history. In addition to new store models, we are also pursuing multi-channel growth of our brand through grocery, hospitality, and online sales channels."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $304,500 - $620,000. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 20-plus franchise locations – with additional 70 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii