Allied Electronics & Automation Introduces Website Upgrades to Improve Customer Buying Experience Inspired by customer feedback, the newly released website features range from a six-phase site search redesign to a revamped order history interface and core performance improvements, such as faster page load times.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation has released several new website upgrades aimed at improving the customer buying experience. In fiscal year 2022, Allied completed a six-phase site search redesign that streamlines search and filtering functions and makes it quicker and easier for customers to find and compare products. Allied also created a centralized area for customers to manage their email preferences, as well as revamped its order history interface to provide customers with straightforward access to previous orders, order status updates and reordering capabilities. Additional website updates included core performance improvements such as faster page load times and SEO optimization.

Other newly released website features include a redesigned home page, enhanced navigation options, a product comparison tool, a host of new product videos, better clarity regarding product availability, a shopping cart that can be saved, set-it-and-forget-it order scheduling and after-hours support.

"Allied is committed to transforming customer feedback into faster, more informative and more intuitive website features designed to improve the convenience, simplicity and speed of doing business anytime, anywhere and on any device," said Clark Bachelot, director of digital experience at Allied Electronics & Automation. "And while we're certainly proud of our most recent rollouts, like our smarter search tools and easy product comparison capabilities, we're already working on new ways to make customers' lives easier and give them the effortless online experience they deserve. If you haven't already done so, register for a free Allied account to access these and other benefits, including deals, order tracking and express checkout."

AlliedElec.com also offers an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets and the industry's largest collection of 360º product images, which allow customers to spin, tilt, zoom and really get to know and feel confident about products before clicking "add to cart." In addition to these more than 34,000 spin photographs, Allied started doing its own traditional product photography in 2020 and has now amassed a portfolio of more than 44,000 professional product images that also help customers determine application suitability.

These latest website upgrades are part of Allied's efforts to strengthen its position as a responsive, customer-focused solutions provider. In addition to supplying more than 3.5 million products from over 650 trusted suppliers, Allied also offers a comprehensive suite of services and tools including a highly experienced technical support team, kitting, bagging and labeling services and a BOM tool, as well as an online registration page featuring helpful information and how-to guides including a Quick Start Guide, a guide to Advanced Features and an FAQ. Additional online resources include Allied's Expert Advice series of articles and podcasts designed to put critical industry knowledge and expertise at its customers' fingertips and help them identify product and technology solutions as unique as their business. Allied has even built a virtual demo lab to allow customers to try out their complex solutions before buying.

In addition, Allied is actively positioning itself as a workplace of the future, earning recognition in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, enhancing employee benefits to attract and retain top industry talent, constructing a new hybrid and remote-friendly office space and launching a flexible workplace model.

