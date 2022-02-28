B. Riley's Fixed Income Division Expands Leadership Team and Opens New Office

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced the appointment of Robert ("Bob") Hamill as Senior Managing Director, Fixed Income. Hamill brings an abundance of fixed income expertise to B. Riley where he is working alongside Tim Sullivan, who was previously announced as the Head of Fixed Income and officially started in his new role on February 1, and the leadership team to strategically grow the fixed income group nationwide.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "The expansion of our fixed income division is a very exciting time for our platform, particularly in structured products which complements our institutional and retail distribution capabilities very well. Bob is a fantastic addition to the team and is leading the charge with Tim to grow our fixed income group into a premier destination to work that continues to bring immense value to B. Riley's clients."

Hamill, focused on relationship management and capital markets, is playing a key role in building out the department, strategic planning, recruiting, legal and compliance aspects of the business. He brings more than 35 years of financial services experience to B. Riley Securities, with deep expertise in institutional sales and the trading of leveraged credit products from his time as a VP at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Managing Director at JP Morgan, Lehman Brothers and Jefferies. His career began at EF Hutton and Company in the corporate finance department, and he earned his B.A. from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"B. Riley's track record of providing unique investment solutions that address the evolving needs of clients is unrivaled," added Mr. Hamill. "I'm excited to join the team and grow our headcount while further enhancing client relationships and deepening our partnerships with financial institutions."

B. Riley offers an extensive suite of primary and secondary market solutions, including a market-leading senior notes offering franchise and specialization in corporate debt, preferred stock offerings, term loans and private placements. The firm's fixed income sales and trading professionals provide issuers with high-quality distribution through its network of over 1,000 institutional investors.

