The Warehouse Introduces RISE: Reaching and Investing in Youth for Sustainable Employment Barclays US Consumer Bank donates $500,000 to support The Warehouse's flagship program

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank, The Warehouse, a service partner of The WRK Group – which also includes REACH Riverside and Kingswood Community Center – yesterday announced the official kick-off of RISE, The Warehouse's flagship program. The event featured a $500,000 check presentation from Barclays, the largest supporter of RISE.

From left to right: Markevis Gideon, NERDiT NOW; Melody Phillips, The Warehouse; Denny Nealon, Barclays; U.S. Senator Tom Carper – Delaware; Logan S. Herring, Sr., The WRK Group; Omar McNeill, Barclays; Jenn Cho, Barclays (PRNewswire)

RISE, which stands for Reaching and Investing in Youth for Sustainable Employment, is a paid, 26-week program that provides teens and young adults, ages 14-24, with the skills needed to secure sustainable employment.

"We at The WRK Group are so grateful for partners like Barclays who are committed to investing in the next generation of young professionals," said Logan S. Herring, Sr., CEO of The WRK Group. "This investment is specifically important as we continue to celebrate Black History Month. By investing in Riverside's youth, Barclays has proven their dedication to creating a more equitable playing field where teens and young adults of color can attain financial and professional success. Thank you to Barclays for your investment."

The first eight weeks of RISE are spent developing soft skills such as financial literacy, time management, conflict resolution, and more. Participants spend the following eight weeks in an externship with one of The Warehouse's employer partners connected to specific career pathways such as culinary, information technology, certified nursing assistant, and clinical medical administrative assistant certification. Finally, participants return to The Warehouse for individual coaching in resume building, job search/placement, and to develop an individual service strategy for professional success. RISE participants are paid for 15 hours a week at $12 an hour throughout the 26-week training program.

"For the past several years, Barclays has watched The Warehouse and The WRK Group begin to transform Riverside and Northeast Wilmington," said Denny Nealon, CEO of Barclays US Consumer Bank and REACH Riverside Advisory Board member. "We continue to be inspired by the impact of this organization to create a thriving and inclusive community in Riverside, and an important part of that is supporting the next generation. As part of Barclays LifeSkills initiative, we are proud to invest in the teens and young adults of Wilmington, helping them gain the skills they need to enter the workforce."

During the check presentation and information session, The Warehouse was joined by guest speakers and partners including, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Delaware; Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays; Logan S. Herring, Sr., CEO, The WRK Group; Melody Phillips, Director of Operations, The Warehouse; Markevis Gideon, CEO, NERDiT Now; and two RISE program graduates.

Program partners include, but are not limited to, Code Differently, 3D Sports Performance, NERDiT Now, and the Delaware Art Museum.

For more information, visit www.wrkgroup.org.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, Point of Sale Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About The WRK Group:

The WRK Group is comprised of three organizations and over 130 employees, who share a collective mission to empower the community to reach its full potential by eliminating the barriers of structural racism and revolutionizing teen engagement.

REACH Riverside, overseeing a $250M holistic revitalization, serves as the managing partner for Kingswood Community Center, a pillar of the Northeast Wilmington neighborhood since 1946, and The Warehouse, an educational and recreational oasis for teens. For more information, please visit www.wrkgroup.org. The Warehouse, an oasis in Northeast Wilmington, was developed "For Teens, By Teens" and serves as an innovative, one-stop center serving youth ages 13 to 24 The Warehouse collaborates with over 140 youth-serving organizations. Programming is teen-driven and focuses on our pillars of recreation, education, arts, careers, and health.

REACH Riverside was developed "With the Community, For the Community". As a member of the national, Purpose Built Communities, REACH is committed to its three pillars:

Kingswood Community Center (KCC) has empowered the community of Riverside and Northeast Wilmington since 1946. KCC provides an array of social services such as education, food assistance, financial literacy workshops, and much more

Barclays logo (PRNewsFoto/Barclaycard US) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barclays