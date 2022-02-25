Tomorrow.io and NOAA Enter Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tomorrow Companies Inc. ("Tomorrow.io"), developer of a leading platform for global weather and climate security, today announced it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA") to analyze data to be provided by Tomorrow.io weather satellites, assess its impact on NOAA forecasts, and evaluate use of the data in NOAA's weather models. Tomorrow.io plans to launch its first satellites starting in late 2022, with a full constellation expected to be in orbit by 2024.

In December, Tomorrow.io announced plans to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Pine Technology") (Nasdaq: PTOC, PTOCW, PTOCU). Upon closing, Tomorrow.io's common stock and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols "TMW" and "TMWWW".

Tomorrow.io will conduct the CRADA activities with scientists from four of the five NOAA line offices: the National Weather Service; National Ocean Service; National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service; and the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research ("OAR"). Participating laboratories within OAR include the Physical Sciences Laboratory, Global Systems Laboratory, National Severe Storms Laboratory, and the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.

Radar provides vital observations of precipitation for weather forecasts, yet much of the world lacks ground-based radar coverage, with virtually no coverage across the oceans. Tomorrow.io's proprietary weather satellites are expected to expand coverage dramatically—revisiting each point on the globe as frequently as once every hour or less, compared with the 2- to 3-day revisit rate of existing spaceborne radar constellations.

Tomorrow.io's work with NOAA is aligned with a broader initiative, Tomorrow.io's Earth Science Research Collaborative. The goal of the initiative is to gather together professionals in atmospheric science, meteorology and remote-sensing to collaborate on scientific research projects, building new open-source tools for data assimilation, and working on operational forecasting applications. Initial members of the Collaborative include Dr. Pavlos Kollias, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, and Dr. Alessandro Battaglia, Associate Professor at the Politecnico of Turin, both of whom will be collaborating with Tomorrow.io on data validation and impact studies.

"Tomorrow.io is proud to partner with distinguished NOAA scientists and other leading global academics in preparation for the launch of our constellation in order to advance numerous potential applications of our satellite data to Earth science including numerical weather prediction, hydrological models, soil moisture, and sea ice monitoring, among others," said Thomas Cavett, Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Tomorrow.io.

Tomorrow.io will offer data-as-a-service to NOAA and other governmental agencies worldwide while ingesting its own data into a proprietary modeling suite that powers its Weather and Climate Security Platform. Hundreds of organizations already use Tomorrow.io's platform to proactively manage weather-related challenges.

