Mansfield Energy Announces Two Senior Leadership Promotions

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Energy announced today the promotion of two senior leaders within the company. John Byrd has been promoted to President, Mansfield Oil Company, and Michael Mansfield, Jr. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Family-owned since 1957, Mansfield provides innovative solutions to North America’s most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. The company’s unparalleled portfolio of products and services includes an array of energy commodities, field-based hardware, land and marine logistics, environmental solutions, data management and risk mitigation tools. These offerings are backed by Mansfield’s dedication to service excellence and to the communities in which our stakeholders live and work. To learn more about Mansfield Energy, visit www.mansfield.energy. (PRNewsfoto/Mansfield Energy Corp) (PRNewswire)

As President of Mansfield Oil Company, John Byrd will lead all commercial activities for Mansfield's national asset-light fuel business, including sales, marketing, operations, and technology. During his 16-year career with Mansfield, Byrd has served as Chief Operating Officer and, most recently, Chief Financial Officer, facilitating Mansfield's transition from a regional oil supplier to a national multi-product energy distributor.

"I'm excited for this new role and the challenges and opportunities it presents," said John Byrd. "Over the past five years, Mansfield has made extensive investment in digital innovation. That investment positions us now to make meaningful strides to improve our customer experience and grow with new clients."

Michael Mansfield, Jr.'s promotion to Chief Operating Officer gives him leadership responsibilities over Mansfield's operations, procurement, and technology functions. In his new role, he is tasked with driving customer experience excellence from start to finish. During his nine-year tenure with the organization, Michael Mansfield, Jr. has worked in procurement, sales, and, most recently, as VP, Operations.

Michael Mansfield, Sr., CEO of Mansfield Energy Corp, added, "We're fortunate to have experienced and capable leadership moving Mansfield towards accelerated commercial success. John and Michael have both had an enormous impact on Mansfield's upward trajectory, and I look forward to seeing all they'll accomplish in their new roles."

Since 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, distributors, and vendors across every U.S. state and Canadian province.

