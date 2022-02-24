Varo Bank Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Public Policy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , N.A., the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced the appointment of Corey Carlisle to Head of Public Policy. Mr. Carlisle, a longtime veteran of both the federal government and financial services industry, will continue Varo's work with policymakers, regulators and elected officials as the bank seeks to expand its commitment to activities that support its impact-focused mission and the Communities Reinvestment Act. In his new role, Mr. Carlisle will champion banking innovation impacting financial inclusion with industry regulators and other important stakeholders.

Varo logo (PRNewsfoto/Varo Money, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly excited to have Corey join the Varo team, as he is one of those rare individuals who brings extensive experience in both financial services, alongside a deep expertise in the political and regulatory environments," said Colin Walsh, founder and CEO of Varo Bank. "Corey is both a powerful force for consumers as well as a trusted source within the regulatory and consumer advocacy community."

Prior to his role at Varo, Mr. Carlisle served as senior vice president at the American Bankers Association and executive director of the ABA Foundation. He was recently elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors of the American FinTech Council, and previously served on numerous boards and coalitions advancing advocacy in the fields of consumer financial well-being and community revitalization. Prior to joining ABA, he was the policy and government affairs director at the Low Income Investment Fund, a prominent community development financial institution, and was the associate vice president of governmental affairs at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"Varo is well known for its dedication to improving the financial well-being of its customers and communities, something that mirrors my own passions and experience," said Mr. Carlisle. "I am thrilled to join a team of people who are equally committed to a more financially-inclusive future for everyone, and I look forward to expanding on the bank's great vision with the help of elected officials, consumer advocacy groups and the regulatory community."

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and ranked No 7 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2021. For more information visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank . Member FDIC.

