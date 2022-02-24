USO Supports Service Members in Eastern Europe

As U.S. troops support NATO allies in Eastern Europe, the USO is providing comfort and community to military members and their families

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) is providing critical support to American troops deployed in Eastern Europe amid the crisis in Ukraine. Morale-boosting USO programs are being rolled out around the world to strengthen our service members by connecting them to family, home, and country regardless of where their missions take them.

"Although deployments are part of the journey for our service members and their families, the separation and uncertainty are among the most difficult aspects of life in the military," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes. "That's why the USO always stands beside both service members and their families to strengthen and support them, especially during these short-fuse deployments."

USO staff and volunteers in the United States and Europe are working around the clock to keep our military strong, revitalized and connected to loved ones during deployments by delivering helpful resources through USO programs. This includes:

Providing Wi-Fi and call centers to keep service members connected to family, home, and country. This is particularly important for the thousands of troops in Eastern Europe who otherwise have no access to cell phones and laptops.

Distributing USO Care Packages, which come in two varieties: Hygiene Kits with essential toiletries and Snack Packs with food that will remind them of home. These packages ensure service members feel supported and valued by their country.

Sending USO2GO and portable boxed programs to military units on the move. These packages include snacks, toiletries, games, and sports equipment to keep troops entertained while giving them much-needed opportunities for relaxation.

Providing hot meals to deployed service members, as well as their families at home.

Giving service members a place to relax at physical USO locations throughout Europe , including a newly opened center in Poland and unstaffed centers in Eastern Europe .

Delivering thousands of blankets, beanies, and hand warmers to those operating in extremely cold environments.

Supporting military families on the home front with community-building activities, opportunities to communicate with deployed loved ones, and other essential resources.

