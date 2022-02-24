UFC® AND THORNE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Thorne Health Tech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced a multi-year extension of their global marketing partnership. Thorne remains the Official Sports Performance Nutrition Partner of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute®, the world's first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center.

"In the first three years of our partnership, Thorne products have become an indispensable component of UFC Athlete fight preparation and recovery tactics through the UFC PI Nutrition team," said the Director of Sports Nutrition at UFC Performance Institute, Clint Wattenberg. "Thorne products are made of the highest quality ingredients, allowing for precision supplementation and enabling our dietitians to better meet each athlete's individual performance, recovery and medical nutrition needs."

"When we were approached by UFC to partner and support athlete health and performance, we saw an opportunity to leverage our health intelligence platforms, including testing, data-based solutions and Thorne supplements, to further optimize performance," said Thorne HealthTech Chief Executive Officer, Paul Jacobson. "We are thrilled that our commitment to providing scientifically backed, clean, natural solutions for the most unique and complex health and wellness issues is helping UFC's ecosystem of athletes and dietitians achieve better health and performance."

Terms of the partnership include:

Integration of Thorne Nutritional Products and Supplements

UFC will continue to integrate Thorne's line of NSF-Certified for Sport products into supplement plans created by UFC's registered dietitians and coaches for the multiple world-class athletes training under the guidance of the UFC Performance Institute.

Since UFC began offering Thorne's NSF Certified for Sport products to athletes in 2019, there have been no incidents of failed drug tests from contaminants in products or challenges with weight management with athletes using Thorne line of NSF-Certified for Sport supplements. Thorne will also remain as the sole sponsor of the Performance Institute Nutrition Stations, dedicated areas in Las Vegas and Shanghai that provide individualized health and wellness solutions to UFC's athletes.

Brand Promotions and Entitlements

As an official marketing partner of UFC and the UFC Performance Institute, Thorne branding will be integrated into key UFC assets, including broadcast features on select Pay-Per-Views. Thorne will also have a branded presence inside UFC's world-famous Octagon® during select Fight Nights and will be promoted in-venue at designated UFC events. UFC and Thorne will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms, and Thorne will continue to be featured as a Presenting Partner of select segments of "Embedded," UFC's all-access video content series featuring top UFC athletes. The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will offer significant paid marketing opportunities to participating UFC athletes.

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health & Performance, Jeff Novitzky, added, "The ability to direct UFC athletes to Thorne when it comes to their dietary supplement needs has been invaluable in ensuring the use of quality, and most importantly, safe, products. I look forward to continuing this partnership and bringing the message of quality and safe dietary supplements to our athletes and our fans."

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 187 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Thorne®

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

