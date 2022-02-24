Pretium Expands Real Estate Team with Addition of Josh Pristaw as Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with $40 billion in assets, today announced that Josh Pristaw has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and as Co-Head of Real Estate. Mr. Pristaw joins Dana Hamilton, Pretium's Co-Head of Real Estate, responsible for Pretium's real estate platform, including investing in and managing rental homes. As Co-Head of Real Estate, Mr. Pristaw will work alongside Ms. Hamilton to oversee Pretium's market-leading Progress Residential platform, which services more than 250,000 residents across approximately 80,000 homes. Progress Residential is a market leader in single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for residents.

Mr. Pristaw brings to Pretium more than two decades of direct real estate experience across acquisitions, asset management, portfolio development, and capital markets. In 2005, Mr. Pristaw co-founded GTIS Partners, a real assets investment firm, where he worked for 17 years and most recently served as a Partner, Co-Head of GTIS Brazil, Head of Capital Markets, and a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Previously, he was a Principal and Co-Head of Acquisitions for Coventry Real Estate Advisors and was also a member of Coventry's Investment Committee.

"Josh brings extensive and complementary experience to Pretium's single-family-rental business," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "We are confident now is the opportune time for Josh to join our rapidly expanding team as we continue to deploy private capital to contribute to solving our nation's housing shortage. His keen understanding of the real estate ecosystem will help us continue to elevate the standard for professional ownership and management of affordable, single-family homes, including best-in-class service and support for our residents."

"Pretium is a distinguished leader in today's rental housing market with an unmatched reputation and legacy in residential housing and communities," said Mr. Pristaw. "I look forward to the opportunity to partner with Don, Dana, and the Pretium and Progress teams to prioritize our residents, support our incredible teams on the ground across the country, and deliver the best possible resident experience for those who choose to rent."

Mr. Pristaw previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brazil Hospitality Group, one of the largest owners and managers of hotels in Brazil, and on the Board of Directors of GTIS Brazil Logistics FII, an externally-managed real estate vehicle listed on the Bovespa in Brazil. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Dartmouth College.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $40 billion of assets under management as of February 1, 2022 and employs approximately 3,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 2,500 employees currently manage approximately 80,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built for Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com.

