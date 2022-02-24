Peoples Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend and Implementation of a Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan

WYALUSING, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.58 per share payable on March 31, 2022. The cash dividend represents an 6.82% increase over the cash dividend paid in the first quarter 2021 of $0.54 as adjusted for the 2021 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on February 23, 2022, is payable to shareholders of record March 15, 2022.

Mr. Gabello also announced that the Board of Directors has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan effective for calendar year 2022 for existing shareholders. A copy of the announcement letter to shareholders as well as instructions to view the offering documents can be found on our website, www.PSBanking.com.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

