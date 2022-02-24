CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 22 cents per share payable March 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2022.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:

Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281, or

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.