ZimVie to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZimVie Inc. (NASD:ZIMV) will replace Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (NASD:TRHC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is spinning off ZimVie in a transaction expected to be completed on March 1. Post spin off, Zimmer Biomet Holdings will remain in the S&P 500. Tabula Rasa Healthcare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 2, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ZimVie ZIMV Health Care March 2, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Tabula Rasa Healthcare TRHC Health Care

