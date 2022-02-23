PureWow Launches wowtext; A Frictionless Text Message Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading women's digital lifestyle brand, PureWow announced the launch of wowtext, a first-of-its-kind text-messaging platform which connects consumers with the latest home, beauty, wellness and family products at special discounted prices, simply by responding to a text.

wowtext (PRNewswire)

How does it work? Readers sign up and enter their payment information into the wowtext platform. They will then receive a weekly text message with the latest editor-approved products at a discounted cost. If interested in the product, wowtext subscribers can respond with the quantity they'd like to receive, and the product (s) will be delivered to the reader's doorstep within days. View this video to learn more.

With the launch of wowtext, PureWow puts some of the best and under the radar products into the hands of consumers in an efficient, seamless and cost-efficient way, reducing the friction that's typically involved with making online purchases – meaning no more adding to cart and checking out.

"At PureWow, we're dedicated to finding ways to make our readers' lives more meaningful, beautiful and manageable," said Kevin Stetter, Chief Operating Officer at Gallery Media Group. "Through wowtext, we're further demonstrating PureWow's passion and expertise in doing just that—and giving our readers access to amazing products at great prices just with the tap of a finger."

To join the wowtext community and keep up on the latest home, beauty, wellness and family products sign up here .

About PureWow: PureWow is a digital lifestyle brand owned by Gallery Media Group, a media company focused on making positivity louder. With a focus on Beauty, Food, Wellness, and Family, we meet you where you are in every part of your life.

For press inquiries, please contact Emily McDonough at emily.mcdonough@gallerymediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PureWow