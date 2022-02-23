THE MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL RANKS IN THE TOP TEN OF ATLANTA'S LARGEST PRIVATE SCHOOLS For a second consecutive year The Atlanta Business Chronicle ranked the School in the top 10

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mount Vernon School a PS-12 school of inquiry, innovation and impact, announced today it has earned a place on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2022 List of Atlanta's 50 Largest Private-Independent Schools. Ranked by total enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year, Mount Vernon earned the 8th spot up from the 9th position last year. Founded in 1972, the School is celebrating 50 years with significant growth in the last decade. Mount Vernon was ranked 29th on the Chronicle's list just 10 years ago.

In December the School announced plans to build a global campus with the launch of The Mount Vernon School Online. The asynchronous, flexible high school experience will launch a grade 9 cohort in August 2022 and will add an additional grade level over the following 3 years to offer a high school diploma.

"In the last 10 years, Mount Vernon has experienced exponential growth in enrollment, partnered with major corporations, transformed teaching and learning, received exceptional accreditation status, expanded athletic and arts programs, and served as a consulting agency for hundreds of schools and educators throughout the world," said Dr. Brett Jacobsen, CEO and Head of School at Mount Vernon. "The School has become a nationally recognized innovative independent school and brand in Atlanta and throughout the country. We are grateful for the families who share our vision and have entrusted us with an innovative approach to educating their children."

In 2019 the School expanded operational capacity by welcoming high school students (grades 9-12) into a brand new 3.5-story, 60,000 square foot facility. The state of the art facility, which includes a Virtual Reality lab, is an architectural example of the school's innovative approach to creating a flexible learning environment that sparks curiosity. Upper School students solve real world problems via partnerships with Delta, Chick-fil-A, Mercedes Benz, Accenture and many other fortune 500 companies.

The 2022 graduating class is the largest senior class to date. Recent graduates have gone on to attend Stanford, Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, Yale, Brown, Duke and West Point in addition to in-state GA schools and a host of renowned colleges and universities throughout the country.

About The Mount Vernon School

Established in 1972, The Mount Vernon School, serves over 1,200 students in preschool through grade 12 on our 40 acre Atlanta campus. As a leading visionary independent school, Mount Vernon's "blue ocean" brand of innovation has emerged over the last decade, impacting schools in the US and across the globe through Mount Vernon Ventures, a research, strategy, and consulting division of the School. In addition, in 2021 the School launched a global online program for grade 9-12 to meet the needs of today's flexible family. Through established partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, and civic environments, our mission is to design a better world...together. Follow us on Linkedin

About Mount Vernon Ventures

Mount Vernon Ventures is the strategy and innovation consulting company at the Mount Vernon School. Established in 2011 with Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, MV Ventures designs transformative curriculum and professional development products and opportunities for both students and faculty to inspire, support and guide transformational educational change in Preschool through Grade 12 schools around the world. Transformational change needs a guide. We can help.

