eSentire Partner Anchor Technologies a Key Player in Growth and Success

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Technologies, Inc., recognized as a premier partner of eSentire, wishes to congratulate the global MDR cybersecurity leader on their latest success and growth. eSentire recently raised US$325M, achieved unicorn status, and again earned a spot on the celebrated CRN 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Security 100 category. Anchor has been a top provider of the eSentire solution for six years. eSentire CEO, Kerry Bailey, said of the partnership, "Anchor Technologies has been a key player in eSentire's growth and success. They truly understand the eSentire value proposition and share in our personal commitment to customer protection."

Anchor Technologies has just released a risk management platform, myCYPR, intended to further assist organizations in their cybersecurity efforts. myCYPR provides Managed Planning and Protection (MPP) services and aids preventative cybersecurity. The interactive platform manages compliance, internal and third-party risk, and delivers next generation security assessments in a single tool. myCYPR also allows both principal organizations and third-party vendors to interact with risk data and self-track remediation. CISOs, IT leaders, and security teams across industries will gain real-time, interactive insight to risk management and the ability to self-track remediation from the only solution backed by the power of a security services team.

Anchor Technologies provides a well-rounded cybersecurity strategy for their customers by offering MPP solutions, like myCYPR, as well as MDR solutions, like eSentire. Anchor Technologies President and CEO, Peter Dietrich, said, "Our mission is to provide a holistic approach to cybersecurity, preventing and detecting breaches for our clients so they can be confident in their organization's security." When paired together, MPP and MDR solutions each reinforce the abilities of the other and create a highly effective, comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for organizations. To learn more about Anchor's MPP, visit www.mycypr.com.

Anchor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 with a total focus on cybersecurity. Established experts in their field, Anchor Technologies boasts a seasoned advisory services team powering their MPP and MDR solutions. With experience serving a breadth of industries and performing engagements in breach response, penetration testing, and cyber maturity analysis, the company is experienced in tailoring comprehensive cybersecurity strategies for its customers. To learn more about Anchor Technologies and available solutions, visit www.anchortechnologies.com.

