Digimarc Appoints Jill Elliott, SPHR, as Chief People Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection-based solutions, today announced it has appointed Jill Elliott, SPHR, as its new Chief People Officer.

Reporting to Digimarc's CEO, Riley McCormack, Elliott will help to advance the company's vision for a transparent, inclusive, high-performing, and healthy organization.

"Jill's experience in both quickly scaling organizations and leading change management processes during periods of rapid growth will be an incredible asset to Digimarc during this transformative time for our organization. Every single output we ever produce is the result of one single input: our team. In Jill, we found the HR leader that team deserves," said McCormack.

Elliott has worked and consulted for companies in technology and advertising for more than two decades, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. She joins Digimarc from Dentsu International where she was SVP of HR and DEI for the Americas and responsible for approximately 4,000 people. Prior to that she was SVP of People and Culture and DEI for R&R Partners.

"I strive, every day, to not lose sight of what is most important in any business – the people," Elliott explained. "I believe when companies model empathy and trust to create psychological safety that creativity, innovation and growth flourish."

Elliott holds a B.S. in Human Resources Management, has advanced training in Diversity and Inclusion at Cornell University and is SPHR certified.

