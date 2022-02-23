CREDIT ONE BANK REFLECTS ON A REMARKABLE YEAR OF SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank, granted a total of $2,500,000 to 23 organizations in Southern Nevada and one organization outside of Nevada, continuing their commitment to serve and give back to the Southern Nevada community through donations of time, resources and funding.

Credit One Bank's philanthropic efforts are centered around the company's three 'Pillars of Giving': affordable housing and homelessness, employment services and financial education.

The grants given in 2021 ranged from $10,000 to $500,000 and were given to organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of Las Vegas, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, The Shade Tree Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and 18 others.

"Credit One Bank has had a long-standing commitment to contributing time and efforts to create a lasting impact on the Southern Nevada community," said Lenny Chide, senior vice president of facilities at Credit One Bank. "Being able to witness how our team has come together throughout the organization and at all levels, to give back to the Las Vegas community has been nothing short of incredible. We pledge to continue supporting the community that we have called home for over 25 years."

Credit One Bank employees at every level of the company participated in fundraising and volunteer initiatives throughout the year. The Las Vegas headquarters team served over 1,300 meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, donated blood multiple times through Vitalant, made direct contributions of money and school supplies to Communities in Schools of Nevada, and volunteered with U.S. VETS Las Vegas, Opportunity Village, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada and many other local nonprofits. In addition, employees collected over 1,000 toys, gifted 19 bikes and donated $2,000 for the 23rd annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada, doubling their donations from the previous year.

Last year also marked the inaugural 'One for the Community' program, in partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders. For each of the successful extra points kicked throughout the regular season by Raiders Kicker and four-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Daniel Carlson, Credit One Bank donated $2,000 to After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. Over the course of the entire regular season, One for the Community raised $60,000, but Credit One Bank upped the ante and generously surprised the charities with an additional $40,000, making the grand total $100,000 divided evenly between After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

