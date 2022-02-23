Cetera Announces Strategic Relationship with Abound Credit Union

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today a strategic relationship with Abound Credit Union that will expand investment services and enhance the member experience. Cetera Investment Services – Cetera's financial institutions community – will provide insurance solutions and investment advisory services to Abound, which will leverage Cetera's integrated technology, robust growth and operations support, and advice-focused platform.

"We are proud to partner with Abound Credit Union to collaborate in offering expanded solutions and enhanced service to their members," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera's financial institutions community. "As the affiliation partner of choice for financial institutions looking to enrich client experience and elevate their business, we look forward to empowering the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience to Abound members. Our firms' shared values and vision make this a strategic relationship that will benefit members and both firms for years to come."

For more than 38 years, Cetera Investment Services has empowered financial institutions to deepen client connections and expand their services with customized support that helps financial professionals meet their members' full lifecycle needs. The partnership provides Abound Credit Union financial consultants access to a wider array of tools, technologies and solutions, including AdviceWorks® – Cetera's award-winning platform for financial professionals and members – and Growth360, Cetera's peer-based methodology that helps financial professionals learn from and incorporate the successes of their fastest-growing peers. More than 1,000 Cetera-affiliated advisors have participated in the Growth360 program, which has identified key metrics and opportunities for financial professionals to grow their businesses.

"Cetera has a first-rate reputation for delivering the best service and support in the industry, and we look forward to working together to provide more solutions and expanded services for our members," said Marc Prasch, Abound's Chief Member Experience and Operations Officer. "We appreciate the additional support, resources and access to senior management that Cetera offers, and we know that our members will be better equipped to achieve their version of financial wellbeing thanks to Cetera's expertise and guidance."

Based in Radcliff, Kentucky with $2 billion in assets, Abound is a leader in financial education, supporting the military community and helping hardworking Kentucky families thrive.

Click here to learn more about Cetera's resources and support for financial institutions.



About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

About Abound Credit Union

Abound Credit Union, a leader in financial education, has been providing valuable banking solutions to help hardworking Kentucky families thrive for 70 years. We've grown over the years and now have 18 locations, $2 billion in assets and over 115,000 military and civilian members. The Credit Union was named 2021's Best Mortgage Lender and Best Financial Institution in The News-Enterprise Readers' Choice Awards and has been recognized for its leadership in financial education at the state and national level. Abound Credit Union is also proud to be one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. It's simple to become a Member, visit our website at http://www.AboundCU.com to see how you may be eligible.

