The Best San Diego Personal Injury Lawyers Awarded to Guy Levy Law

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego personal injury attorneys of Guy Levy Law have been awarded, once again, among "The Best San Diego Workers' Compensation Lawyers" from Expertise.com. The review process for selection involves an investigation for each category that it awards, such as the volume of cases won in each particular category, reputation, client reviews/testimonials, as well as the California State Bar, among other licensing reviews.

Guy Levy is one of California's most accomplished litigation lawyers. As a talented lawyer, he has led his firm to its unique competency in Workers' Compensation + Personal Injury, for which he has a high win and results rates across thousands of cases spanning his 25+ year career in personal injury law and workers compensation law.

Guy Levy Law is one of the few "crossover" Workers' Comp and Personal Injury law firms based in San Diego. Crossover cases mean that a third-party liability claim may be pursued from a negligent party in addition to workers' compensation for the same client's injury claim (someone other than the employer is responsible for a work related injury). Workers' compensation covers medical expenses and lost wages while injured accident victims in a third party liability case can also recover money for pain and suffering / loss of enjoyment of life. So filing a concurrent but separate personal injury claim against an at fault third party allows work accident victims to seek compensation for damages that are not covered by workers compensation benefits. The firm has handled all types of workers' compensation cases including slip-and-fall, trip and fall on the job, work-related car accidents and other work related injuries causing physical injuries resulting in catastrophic injury such as traumatic brain injury, paralysis, spinal cord injuries, amputation and severe burns.

The firm's notable workers compensation awards, judgements, settlements and verdicts that Guy Levy Law has obtained for its clients include 6-figure and 7-figure results. In several of the cases handled by the firm, the insurance company's initial offer was a fraction of the final amount of the settlement or award.

