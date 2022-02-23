AOA names Vania Manipod, DO, as Editor-in-Chief of The DO magazine

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA), the nation's largest professional membership organization serving more than 168,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students, announces that Vania Manipod, DO, has been named Editor-in-Chief (EIC) of its award-winning news magazine, The DO. In this role, Dr. Manipod will lead a newly commissioned 25-member editorial advisory board composed of DOs and osteopathic medical students who will guide The DO's editorial strategy, oversee publication policies and provide expertise on magazine content.

American Osteopathic Association logo (PRNewswire)

Dr. Manipod is an AOA board-certified psychiatrist working in private practice in southern California. She is a speaker, writer and media expert with a specialized focus on mental health and wellness, as well as an instructor at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific.

The DO has been the nation's most well-known publication focused on osteopathic medicine since 1960, when it began as a print magazine. In 2009, the magazine went fully digital and has been continuously refreshed to ensure its relevance to the osteopathic community. This month, The DO debuts a redesigned website and new editorial format featuring content produced for osteopathic physicians and medical students by osteopathic physicians and medical students. The revamped publication will showcase roughly 20 recurring columns written by DOs and medical students and focused on topics including advocacy, finances, medical school and life outside medicine.

"Dr. Manipod's extensive experience as a nationally recognized speaker and author on the topics of mental health and physician wellness make her the ideal person to lead the next evolution of The DO magazine, which has been a valued resource for the osteopathic profession for more than 60 years," says AOA CEO Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD. "She has a deep understanding of the issues, challenges and opportunities facing today's DOs and osteopathic medical students and will use that knowledge to ensure The DO's content remains impactful and relevant for their lives and careers."

About The AOA

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 168,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages and funds scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine. To learn more about DOs and osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association